In Nigeria, bustling cities like Lagos, Benin, and Ibadan are facing a common challenge of increasing traffic congestion and soaring transportation expenses, putting immense strain on their residents and prompting the search for viable solutions.

In response to this pressing need, DriveInHud, an innovative carpooling service, emerges as a game-changing solution, offering an affordable and eco-friendly alternative.

DriveInHud connects car owners and passengers travelling along similar routes, enabling them to share rides and significantly reduce commuting expenses; a core focus of the platform is ensuring safety and security, providing users with a reliable and trustworthy experience.

Toyin Osifo’s experience exemplifies the mobility challenges faced by many. She used to offer free rides to her colleagues, but the surge in fuel prices made her request contributions for fuel from them.

Unfortunately, her colleagues’ reluctance compelled her to stop the free rides (to work and back home).

This underscores the necessity for carpooling services like DriveInHud to ease transportation costs; both fuel and car maintenance.

According to Charpell Umeh, the CEO of Driveinhud, the app has shown promising progress, growing from 1,200 to 15,000 users in just one week and ranking among the top three travel apps on the Play Store. “Its Android app has received positive reviews, with a rating of 4.4, he said.

Carpooling through DriveInHud benefits car owners and passengers alike, with car owners earning extra income while reducing their own transportation expenses.

For instance, a car owner can carry three passengers from Berger to Lekki daily at N1,500 per person, generating N4,000 per day for a round trip (N270,000 in thirty days) covering fuel and maintenance costs. Passengers, in turn, save on expensive ride-hailing fees.

Furthermore, DriveInHud’s user-friendly platform allows users to book rides similar to booking flights, with options for scheduled pickups and drop-offs.

The platform caters to both car owners and passengers, offering three modes of use: car owners picking up passengers, passengers needing rides, and groups of three sharing the cost.

Lagos’ traffic congestion is a pressing issue, with a traffic index score of 348.69, according to Mustard Insight. Factors such as population density, inadequate road networks, and poor drainage contribute to the city’s traffic challenges.

The impact is staggering, with an estimated loss of $21 billion per month if congestion remains unaddressed.

DriveInHud aims to address traffic and environmental concerns through carpooling, fostering a sense of familiarity and safety by connecting car owners and passengers within the same industry or job vicinity.

Safety is a top priority, and DriveInHud implements robust security measures.

Every user, whether a driver or passenger, undergoes verification by submitting identification, date of birth, and other bio-data details.

The platform also includes a video call feature that allows drivers to interact with passengers before scheduling a trip, enhancing security and trust.

Similarly, users are encouraged to rate and review each other, ensuring transparency and providing insights into the reliability of drivers and passengers.

To ensure accessibility, DriveInHud introduces a one-time payment of N1000, covering four trips for car owners. Unlike other ride-hailing apps with commission-based charges, DriveInHud does not charge drivers to retain affordability.

The platform also caters to nationwide trips, connecting car owners and passengers for inter-state travel, further expanding its reach and impact.

As DriveInHud continues its transformative journey in solving Lagos’ transportation challenges, we recognize the immense potential for growth and positive impact.

We warmly invite investors to join us in scaling this innovative solution, which not only offers financial returns but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for Lagos and Nigeria.

Together, with investor support, we can accelerate our efforts, expand our services to more cities, and empower even more commuters to save costs while reducing their carbon footprint.

By investing in DriveInHud, you can be part of the solution in transforming the way people commute, making a significant difference in creating a greener and more efficient transportation landscape.

Driveinhud is on a mission to transform commuting in Nigeria by offering a dependable, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly commuting solution. Join Driveinhud today to witness cutting-edge commuting!

To get the app, visit these official links:

Download from Playstore: Driveinhud – Apps on Google Play

Download from Appstore: Driveinhud on the App Store (apple.com)

For any inquiries, contact Driveinhud’s dedicated customer support team via the app’s support section, or email support@driveinhud.com.

For media inquiries, contact support@driveinhud.com or visit their website at Driveinhud. You can also reach them at +234(0)9016264834