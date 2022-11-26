Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been named the Best Luxury Business Hotel at the 2022 Seven Stars Luxury & Lifestyle Awards. The hotel, which is the flagship property of leading hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels Plc, had earlier won the award in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards (SSLHLA) is the most exclusive award for the luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle industry. According to organizers, SSLHLA is designed to identify and separate the exceptional from the absolute best.

Mrs. Dupe Olusola Managing Director/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, while commenting on the award said, “We are honored to be recognized as the Best Luxury Business Hotel in Nigeria for the 5th time in seven years.

“We are proud to add this award to many other prestigious awards we have won this year. This achievement is evidence of our success in consistently delivering on our customer promise, as we continue to innovate and provide our guests with unparalleled experiences at all our touch points.”

Transcorp Hilton Abuja recently won 5 major categories of the World Travel Awards, including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel. The hotel also won the World Luxury Hotel and Restaurant Awards, TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and Booking.com Traveller Review Award, among other recognition, received this year.

With 667 rooms and suites – including 30 presidential suites – spread over 10 floors, Transcorp Hilton is the choice hotel for heads of state, captains of industries, royalties, and global celebrities. The hotel boasts a choice of 8 restaurants and bars including the 24-hour Piano Lounge, 24 meeting rooms, a Business Center, and a 1200-person capacity Congress Hall. The hotel is also constructing a world-class convention center.

Leisure facilities at the hotel include a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, squash courts, as well as volleyball and basketball courts.

Apart from Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Plc also owns Transcorp Hotels Calabar, and Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online platform for booking homes, hotels, and experiences. Transcorp Hotels is also working on a new property in Lagos, as it continues to expand in line with its vision of becoming Africa’s leading hospitality brand.