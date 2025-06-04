The Nigerian military has begun locally producing Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), bulletproof glass, spare parts, and surveillance drones, according to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued Wednesday by Mati Ali, Personal Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Minister.

The statement noted that the Minister concluded a two-day working visit to key military institutions in Kaduna State, including the Nigerian Defence Academy, Army Command Engineering Depot (CED), Buffalo Engineering Technical Services Limited (BETSL), and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

Accompanied by senior military officials, Badaru inspected projects and engaged with personnel. According to the statement, he observed significant progress in training, local production, and refurbishment of military assets, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs), tanks, and APCs.

Some newly developed platforms—such as Buffalo APCs, MRAPs, bulletproof components, and surveillance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)—have already been redeployed to operational theatres.

“The ongoing efforts in training, local production, and refurbishment of military assets are commendable,” the Minister stated.

“During my inspections, I witnessed the impressive capabilities in repairing and refurbishing damaged Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, tanks, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“New combat platforms, including Buffalo APCs, MRAPs, bulletproof glass, spare parts, and surveillance UAVs, are being developed in our workshops. Some of these assets are already being redeployed to operational theaters,” the Minister stated.

More insights

The statement further highlighted Badaru’s emphasis on the critical role of research, development, and innovation (RDI) in improving operational efficiency and minimizing reliance on imported military equipment.

He also highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to bolstering Nigeria’s defense sector, pointing to the recent signing of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill into law as a significant milestone.

Badaru called for continued support for key institutions—including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Command Engineering Depot (CED), and Buffalo Engineering Technical Services Limited (BETSL)—to cultivate a skilled, dedicated military workforce and strengthen local production capabilities.

What you should know

The Nigerian military has begun local production of APCs, bulletproof glass, drones, and other military hardware, but full self-reliance remains a work in progress. This effort aligns with recent plans to strengthen the defense manufacturing sector through collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and other agencies.

In March 2025, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, revealed ongoing talks to formalize a partnership between DICON, the Ministry of Defence, and Ajaokuta Steel Company, though much raw material—especially steel—is still imported.

In November 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the DICON Bill into law, empowering the corporation to manage ordnance factories and establish the Defence Industry Technology, Research, and Development Institute (DITRDI). This institute aims to drive innovation and commercialization of military technology within Nigeria.

The law also sets a regulatory framework for the manufacturing, distribution, storage, and disposal of defense materials, marking a significant step towards building a more self-sufficient Nigerian defense industry.