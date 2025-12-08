Kongahas launched the Naija Shopping Festival running from December 7 to 31, offering massive discounts, bulk-buy deals, premium hampers, and curated weekly category spotlights to ease festive spending pressures for households and businesses.

Highlights include the Bulk Purchase Promo for organizations and individuals seeking high-volume deals, with special pricing on purchases of 20 or more laptops, and Weeks of Wonder featuring exclusive discounts across beauty, home essentials, electronics, fashion, and renewable energy.

The campaign reinforces Konga’s commitment to affordability and convenience, enabling families to stretch budgets and businesses to optimize year-end procurement, with offers accessible via Konga.com, the Konga App, or retail stores nationwide.

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has officially flagged off the Konga Naija Shopping Festival, a nationwide end-of-year shopping campaign designed to bring unmatched value, convenience, and festive cheer to millions of households.

Running from December 7 to 31, the campaign aims to empower shoppers with massive discounts, special offers, and unique gifting opportunities as the country counts down to Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Coming on the heels of the successful Konga Yakata Black Friday sale, the Naija Shopping Festival is positioned as a strategic continuation of Konga’s commitment to easing the financial pressure on consumers during one of the most demanding periods of the year. December spending often stretches family budgets, especially with the rising costs of food, travel, entertainment, and gifts.

In response, Konga is deploying its strongest holiday lineup yet, which will feature heavily discounted essentials, bulk-buy deals, premium hampers, and a curated Weeks of Wonder showcase across major product categories.

A significant highlight of this year’s Naija Shopping Festival is the Bulk Purchase Promo, which is targeted at businesses, NGOs, schools, corporate organizations, and individuals seeking high-volume deals. As part of the campaign, shoppers who purchase 20 or more laptops will receive special bulk pricing with deep discounts unavailable at any other time of the year.

Customers can access these offers by calling 09120468405, 07080635700, or sending a WhatsApp text to 07016542481 to speak directly with the bulk sales team. Konga utilizes this initiative to support corporate gifting, end-of-year staff rewards, and digital learning initiatives nationwide.

To further enrich the shopping experience, Konga has introduced Weeks of Wonder, a series of weekly category spotlights that will bring exclusive discounts and premium deals in carefully curated segments. These include: Dermatology & Beauty, featuring top global brands such as CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, Nivea, Unilever, and more; Home & Kitchen Essentials, covering blenders, air fryers, cookers, microwaves, refrigerators, décor and cleaning appliances; Electronics & Computing, including TVs, gaming consoles, printers, monitors, and laptops; Phones & Tablets, with deals on Samsung, iPhone, Tecno, Infinix, Nokia, and others; Fashion, clothing, footwear, accessories, and holiday wardrobe essentials; and Renewable Energy, offering discounts on inverters, batteries, solar panels, and power solutions for homes and SMEs.

Each week will focus on delivering category-specific mega deals, flash sales, and surprise price drops designed to keep the excitement going all through December.

Beyond sales, the Naija Shopping Festival reinforces Konga’s tradition of supporting families and communities. The discounted offers allow shoppers to stretch their budgets further, enabling them to buy gifts, stock up for the holidays, and even share with those in need.

For businesses, the campaign represents an opportunity to acquire essential equipment and inventory before year-end while optimizing budget utilization. For families, it transforms aspirational purchases into achievable goals, enabling celebrations that might otherwise strain financial resources.

With the campaign concluding on December 31, strategic shoppers recognize that delayed decisions risk missing out on time-sensitive deals. With limited quantities and high demand, Konga is urging shoppers to take advantage of the festival early. To shop the Niaja Shopping Festival, visit Konga.com, the Konga App, or any Konga retail store nationwide.