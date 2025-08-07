The Federal Government of Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the inaugural Arewa International Film Festival (AIFF), pledging institutional support for a regional initiative aimed at amplifying the artistic and cultural heritage of Northern Nigeria.

At the official unveiling on Wednesday, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, pledged federal support for the festival, describing it as a “strategic platform” to showcase the depth and diversity of Northern Nigerian storytelling, heritage, and talent.

“It is the responsibility of Arewa stakeholders to take ownership and stop complaining about what Nigeria has not offered them without showcasing what they have to offer Nigerians,” she said.

Themed “Showcasing Untapped Potential and Promoting the Rich Historical Heritage and Storytelling of the Sahel Region,” the AIFF aims to reintroduce the Northern narrative to local and international audiences. It also seeks to correct underrepresentation in national and global creative dialogues, which festival organizers say have historically overlooked Northern Nigeria’s contributions.

Musawa emphasized that the festival aligns with broader federal initiatives to develop Nigeria’s creative economy. According to her, plans are underway to build film villages and develop production infrastructure across regions, including Kannywood, the Hausa-language film industry, ensuring the North has a firm stake in the industry’s future.

What Arewa stakeholders said

Industry leaders also voiced optimism about the festival’s potential impact. Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation and one of Kannywood’s most prominent figures, said the AIFF would serve as both a celebration and a catalyst.

“This festival is not just symbolic; it is an avenue for capacity building, skills acquisition, and strategic partnerships,” Nuhu said. “It allows Arewa creatives to network beyond their borders and to unlock economic opportunities through visibility and collaboration.”

Rahama Sadau, award-winning actress and convener of AIFF, described the festival as a “cultural renaissance” for the Sahel region. According to her, AIFF will screen over 100 films, spotlight emerging Northern talent, showcase traditional heritage like the royal durbar, and celebrate women in filmmaking.

“We are reclaiming the Northern narrative through film,” Sadau said. “This is a platform to remind the world of our history, literature, values, and our conservative but powerful identity.”

She expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for recognizing the significance of regional inclusion and creativity. “When the government supports us, it validates our stories, our struggles, and our dreams,” she said.

AIFF organizers believe the festival will drive job creation, cultural diplomacy, and youth empowerment in underserved parts of Nigeria. Sadau closed with a call for inclusive storytelling that reflects the complexity and resilience of the Sahel region.