Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday officially launched a N15 billion Centre of Excellence complex funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The structure comprises 109 rooms equipped with cutting-edge amenities, departmental blocks, and a dedicated plenary section.

Shettima, in his address during the ceremony, mentioned that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) undertook the construction of the center to alleviate accommodation issues at the university’s new location on Gwarzo Road, Kano.

He emphasized the Federal Government’s determination to drive comprehensive sector development in the country by prioritizing the delivery of quality education.

Shettima, represented by Dr. Tope Fashua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, acknowledged that BUK, established in 1975, has expanded its reputation to become a center of academic excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

“The continuous advancement of BUK is reminiscent of the legacy of the great city of Kano itself which is known among the natives as “Tumbin Giwa’’, meaning the belly of an elephant.

The VP urged the people to be grateful to the CBN for the gesture, saying “this kind of project should be appreciated because of its effects on the development of education.

“The nation had passed through dire stress in the last 17 years since the onset of the global financial crisis that saw the demise of large financial institutions.

“This era also set Nigeria’s banking sector back considerably, even though we managed to avert the worst consequences,” he said.

According to Shettima, the center was envisioned at the national level to accommodate top-tier postgraduate schools with a specific focus on business and finance.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Abbas, said the two gigantic edifices would play vital roles in enhancing academic excellence in the university.

Abbas said the structures were completed in Nov. 2020, “ but because of COVID-19 pandemic and many other factors, the handing over was delayed until Sept. 21, 2023.

“These two buildings are very important because they will reduce the burden of both hostel and class room accommodation in the university and we are grateful to CBN for handing them over to us.’’