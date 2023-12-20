The Federal Government has unveiled the list of 45 startups selected in the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) scheme.

Each of the 45 startups is to receive an N5 million grant from the government to develop their AI projects. According to the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the selected AI researchers cut across healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education, and they can propel Nigeria’s tech landscape onto the global stage.

He added that the Scheme aims to foster a vibrant and sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria by providing grants and facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration among individuals and organizations in the AI industry.

The selection process

Describing the selected 45 as the best out of many that indicated interest in the scheme, the Minister said:

“Nigeria’s commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging AI for societal advancement has been met with an overwhelming response. Our call for applications yielded a wealth of groundbreaking proposals spanning diverse sectors crucial to the nation’s growth in agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, security, and environmental sustainability.

“After a rigorous evaluation process, with the help of 26 distinguished Nigerian AI experts from across the world, we have identified some exceptional proposals from individuals who are excelling in the field of AI research.

“From healthcare to agriculture, finance to education, these brilliant researchers are poised to propel Nigeria’s tech landscape onto the global stage. These proposals tackle some of our most pressing challenges and offer the potential to revolutionize industries, empower communities, and unlock a future full of possibilities.”

The selected startups

The list of grantees shows a mix of established startups in the AI field and individual researchers. These include:

Ofordum Ikenna David is a Nigerian researcher revolutionizing cancer treatment in Nigeria using machine learning and deep learning algorithms.

TechCare Diagnostics Research Team, a group of researchers that creates a centralized online library for the collection and interpretation of X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and Genomic Data using AI.

Aurelius, a Nigerian startup that creates an AI system for automated contouring in radiation therapy planning.

Hauwa Ahmad Amshi is a researcher in AI and telemedicine for predicting, monitoring, and raising awareness about chronic kidney disease linked to water contamination.

Lagos State University, researchers in wearable sensor-based AI system for early detection and personalized management of lung cancer.

Cardio Intel, is a startup that creates AI-enabled mobile apps for personalized monitoring and early detection of cardiovascular diseases.

Nurse Oge, a startup using an AI-powered healthcare model for patient monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment.

Nasir Idris Ibrahim, a Nigerian researcher on an AI-driven mental health support platform leveraging cloud computing for personalized assistance to people dealing with depression

Dr. Obasa, Adekunle Isiaka, a researcher on an application using hybrid machine learning techniques to improve the diagnosis of ischemic strokes in CT scan images.

Adejo George Ode, a researcher on Predicting and preventing tropical diseases using AI in regions with limited resources.

Tamela is a startup focusing on the development and training of AI models for ultrasound imaging in pregnancy.

Maruf Adewole, a researcher on a low-resource PACS platform for improving access to imaging data and AI applications in healthcare.

All For Tech Empowerment Foundation is a technology company focusing on AI-driven Clinical Decision Support Systems for managing Diphtheria in African regions. +

Quantum Innovative Tech Solutions Ltd, is a startup using an AI-powered personal health management system for real-time insights and anomaly detection.

Life-Elixir Computers is a startup focusing on region-specific AI algorithms for cancer diagnosis in medical image analysis.

Abidoye Luqman Kolawole a Nigerian researcher on UAVs and deep learning for real-time pest detection and automated pesticide spraying in crop fields.

Farmspeak Technology Limited is a startup that creates an AI platform for real-time insights to reduce poultry mortality rates and enhance climate resilience.

Dr Harisu Abdullahi Shehu a Nigerian in Diaspora researcher focusing on AI for early detection and management of Tuta absoluta infestations in tomato crops.

Yakubu Ibrahim is a Nigerian researcher on computer vision and UAVs for real-time bird detection in rice fields to increase crop yields.

Dr. Ronke Seyi Babatunde, a researcher on AI-powered integrated crop management systems in Nigeria to address farmers’ challenges and increase productivity.

Erike, Azubuike Izuchukwu, a researcher on smartphone app integrating AI into agricultural extension services for real-time assistance.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, researchers on space-based AI Solutions for Agriculture in Nigeria to monitor soil moisture and enhance productivity.

Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim is a researcher on integrated AI-based crop Disease Management Solutions for smallholder farmers.

Muallim Yakubu is a researcher on the effective use of AI in improving agricultural productivity and sustainable farming practices.

Dr. Olakunle Elijah is a researcher on advanced sensing technologies and machine learning for early disease detection in ginger plants.

Godwin Ani / Gwin Technologies Limited is a startup focusing on smart mobile diagnostic tools using AI for animal health.

Data Scientists Network is a tech company focusing on the evaluation of AI-generated learning content for improved STEM education in low-income households.

Edunetix is a startup using AI technology for personalized education and career advice.

Bello Abdullahi is a researcher on AI-powered voice assistants to enhance language learning and reading assistance in online education.

Ibrahim Lukman Kehinde is a researcher on challenges faced by industries in optimizing operations and maintenance using AI methods.

Segun Oladele, a researcher on smart devices and AI for a personalized intelligence tutoring system in education.

Vergold Nigeria Limited, a tech company researcher on using AI to add trust to online businesses, especially in social commerce.

NaYa Finance Technology Limited is a tech company focusing on Autonomous Cognitive Entity (ACE) for holistic decision-making in capital markets using generative AI.

Lendsqr is a startup focusing on the use of AI and alternative data sources for quick and bias-free credit decisions.

Shamsuddeen Hassan Muhammad, a researcher on advanced language detection models for offensive content in major Nigerian languages on social media.

IDB Analytics startup focusing on AI and geofencing technology to address security challenges in regions affected by conflicts.

Dr. Israel Udoh is a researcher focusing on a comprehensive mathematical framework for counterterrorism using AI and machine learning.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano researchers on integrated smart water solutions using IoT technology and environmental sensor technologies.

Dr Aneyo, Idowu, is a researcher on low-cost, AI-enabled acoustic monitoring systems for water bodies in Nigeria.

Shamsudeen Temitope Yekeen, a Nigerian in Diaspora researcher focusing on Integrated Earth Observation Satellite and AI system for rapid detection and response to oil spills.

Dr. Sani Muazu, a Nigerian in Diaspora researcher on AI-driven model to optimize urban resource management using machine learning techniques.

Dr. Evans Woherem is a researcher on an AI-driven predictive model and decision support system for forecasting and managing the economic impact of cross-border dam water release in Nigeria.

Centre for Artificial Intelligence, a startup focusing on AI systems for assessing vulnerability and providing adaptation solutions to communities facing climate change impacts.

Eya Candidus Ugwuoke, a researcher on solar-powered charging stations and rechargeable lanterns with AI-enabled energy monitoring for rural areas.

Qudus Onikeku, a researcher on the protection of the intellectual property of dancers using AI technology and economic incentives.