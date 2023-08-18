Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of siphoning the scarce foreign exchange out of the country to purchase 3 properties in the United Kingdom (UK).

The allegation was made by Falana while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

They took dollars out

Falana during the discussion asked, “ NIMASA has just brought three properties in England under this regime. For what?’’

NIMASA denies allegation

However, hours after the allegation was made by Falana, the spokesman of NIMASA, Osagie Edward, faulted the comment, describing it as false.

He maintained that the NIMASA did not acquire any property in England, adding that the agency has not acquired any property outside the country in over 30 years.

Osagie in a statement said, “ We wish to state that there is no truth in the allegations, as NIMASA did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana.

“While we respect the views of the learned silk on public matters, NIMASA demands that he takes responsibility and retract this false claim.

“We also use this medium to caution that he and other members of the public should verify their facts before going public with any information. The public is hereby advised to disregard the statement by Femi Falana SAN.”

What you should know

In another development, Falana, who had been very critical of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy on the float of the naira, said he has taken the apex bank to court over the action which he described as illegal.

He stated that the CBN act made it compulsory for the apex bank to fix the exchange rate.

Falana, who insisted that there is no provision for floating the naira, noted the decision to allow the value of the naira to be determined by market forces is not backed by law.

Falana argued further that as long as government officials are not prepared to strengthen the naira and make it the only legal tender in Nigeria, “we’re not going to go far”.