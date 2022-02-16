No Result
Technical Analyst

Job Title: Technical Analyst

Job Description

  • Covering daily news stories in the tech beat
  • Build key relationships with Individuals, Founders, Organizations and Stakeholders around your beat
  • Conduct Interviews with Founders and Owners of Tech startups or Tech giants
  • Write compelling feature and investigative stories
  • Write daily articles according stated deliverables
  • Prompt coverage of breaking news, Press releases etc
  • Attend Tech conference, seminars and events of interest to Nairametrics
  • Develop a rich source of information to place Nairametrics as a go to source for Tech news
  • Stay abreast of all fund raising , investment, acquisition and all top stories in the tech space both global and local

Basic Requirement

  • Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related services firm is highly desirable.
  • Ideal candidate should have proven experience in a Fintech, Tech firm or any other institution
  • Candidate must have deep knowledge of the Tech industry and all that it entails
  • Good nose for sourcing information and fact checking
  • Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.
  • Experience in interacting with people (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism

