Job Title: Technical Analyst
Job Description
- Covering daily news stories in the tech beat
- Build key relationships with Individuals, Founders, Organizations and Stakeholders around your beat
- Conduct Interviews with Founders and Owners of Tech startups or Tech giants
- Write compelling feature and investigative stories
- Write daily articles according stated deliverables
- Prompt coverage of breaking news, Press releases etc
- Attend Tech conference, seminars and events of interest to Nairametrics
- Develop a rich source of information to place Nairametrics as a go to source for Tech news
- Stay abreast of all fund raising , investment, acquisition and all top stories in the tech space both global and local
Basic Requirement
- Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related services firm is highly desirable.
- Ideal candidate should have proven experience in a Fintech, Tech firm or any other institution
- Candidate must have deep knowledge of the Tech industry and all that it entails
- Good nose for sourcing information and fact checking
- Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.
- Experience in interacting with people (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism