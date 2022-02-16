Job Title: Editor
Job Description
- Read copy or proof to detect and correct errors in spelling, punctuation, and syntax in articles
- Verify facts, dates, and statistics, using standard reference sources.
- Read, evaluate and edit article drafts or other materials submitted for publication, and confer with authors regarding changes in content, style or organization, or publication to suite Nairametrics writing style.
- Develop story or content ideas, considering reader or audience appeal.
- Prepare, rewrite and edit copy to improve readability, or supervise others who do this work.
- Work with the team to plan and manage the drafting of op-eds, articles, newsletter, web copy, etc.
- Manage the editorial process for the team’s written products from concept development, drafting, review, copy editing, and sign-off;
- Work Analysts to develop consistent tone and style for all articles, newsletters and NM contents
- Work with Analysts and Freelancers to give story guide or suggestion
Basic Requirement :
- At least 3 years’ experience as a media Editor
- Excellent writing skills in English, especially as applied to press communication, financial terms, and other news content
- Expert level proficiency as a proofreader;
- Experience working across digital platforms (websites, mobile, blogs, etc.)
- Ability to maintain focus and detail orientation when processing large amounts of information or copy
- Ability to collaborate with writers to understand their writing needs and maximize their impact
- Experience coordinating and executing a substantial overhaul/revision of a website’s content, including working with developers and designers;
- Demonstrated ability to distill complex topics into language that is understandable to broader audiences
- Experience with pitching ideas to different audiences, with the ability to write compellingly to either professional or lay audiences from diverse backgrounds
- Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.
Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com
Subject: Editor