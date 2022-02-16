No Result
Job Title: Editor

Job Description

  • Read copy or proof to detect and correct errors in spelling, punctuation, and syntax in articles
  • Verify facts, dates, and statistics, using standard reference sources.
  • Read, evaluate and edit article drafts or other materials submitted for publication, and confer with authors regarding changes in content, style or organization, or publication to suite Nairametrics writing style.
  • Develop story or content ideas, considering reader or audience appeal.
  • Prepare, rewrite and edit copy to improve readability, or supervise others who do this work.
  • Work with the team to plan and manage the drafting of op-eds, articles, newsletter, web copy, etc.
  • Manage the editorial process for the team’s written products from concept development, drafting, review, copy editing, and sign-off;
  • Work Analysts to develop consistent tone and style for all articles, newsletters and NM contents
  • Work with Analysts and Freelancers to give story guide or suggestion

 Basic Requirement :

  • At least 3 years’ experience as a media Editor
  • Excellent writing skills in English, especially as applied to press communication, financial terms, and other news content
  • Expert level proficiency as a proofreader;
  • Experience working across digital platforms (websites, mobile, blogs, etc.)
  • Ability to maintain focus and detail orientation when processing large amounts of information or copy
  • Ability to collaborate with writers to understand their writing needs and maximize their impact
  • Experience coordinating and executing a substantial overhaul/revision of a website’s content, including working with developers and designers;
  • Demonstrated ability to distill complex topics into language that is understandable to broader audiences
  • Experience with pitching ideas to different audiences, with the ability to write compellingly to either professional or lay audiences from diverse backgrounds
  • Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Editor

