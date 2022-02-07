Demo Market News

No Result
Market News

Commodities

Oil hits 7-year high as both benchmarks trade above $90

The black liquid has been having a fantastic run in 2022, with the benchmarks extending their rally for seven consecutive weeks, as ongoing worries about supply disruptions fueled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. The global benchmark, the Brent crude gained 3.6% for the week, settling the week, trading $93.27 a barrel having earlier...

by Ajibola Akamo
February 6, 2022
