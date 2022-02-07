Demo Market News

Friday, 4th February 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N416.33/$1 at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Naira depreciated against the US dollar on Friday with a 0.06% fall to close at N416.33/$1 compared to N416.07/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities on Thursday, 3rd February 2022. In the same...