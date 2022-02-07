Demo Market News

Bitcoin closes in on $43,000 despite macroeonomic worries
Bitcoin has gained over $5,700, representing 15.58% in just 3 days to today trade at $42,873.
Oil down on profit taking amid worrying macro factors
The black liquid is down in the London session today, reversing some of its gains from Friday.
Decentraland hosts first-ever Metaverse wedding
An American couple had their wedding with their digital identities in the first-ever marriage in the Metaverse.
Global blockchain funding hits $25.2 billion in 2021, surges 713% YoY
Global blockchain funding was up by 713% to hit $25.2 million in 2021.
Jitters as forex turnover falls to lowest in 3 months
Friday, 4th February 2022: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N416.33/$1 at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Naira depreciated against the US dollar on Friday with a 0.06% fall to close at N416.33/$1 compared to N416.07/$1 recorded as of the close of trading activities on Thursday, 3rd February 2022. In the same...
US dollar soar, euro near three-week high, inflation data on tap
The dollar was up, while the euro was near a three-week high in London's Monday trading session.
ASHON tasks SEC on market digitalisation
ASHON has urged the SEC to fully digitalise the Nigerian capital market.
XRP is on a rampage, gains 12%, trades at 74 cents
Many crypto assets, including XRP, have seen their prices rise this week.
SEC urges more young Nigerians to invest in the capital market
The SEC is committed to making the capital market appealing to all Nigerians, particularly the youth.
Why Decentraland’s MANA is up Over 50% in 2 weeks
Decentraland has seen its native token, MANA, rally over 50% in the last 2 weeks.
Oil hits 7-year high as both benchmarks trade above $90
The black liquid has been having a fantastic run in 2022, with the benchmarks extending their rally for seven consecutive weeks, as ongoing worries about supply disruptions fueled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. The global benchmark, the Brent crude gained 3.6% for the week, settling the week, trading $93.27 a barrel having earlier...
Nigeria’s Bitcoin P2P trading surge by 16% since CBN enforced crypto ban
Crypto transactions are still on the rise in Africa's biggest crypto market, despite the CBN's strong anti-crypto policy.
US Senator, Ted Cruz, buys Bitcoin, price stays above $41.5K
Pending regulation from the Joe Biden administration a US senator is putting his money on the pioneer crypto asset.
FUGAZ investors gain over N50 billion combined during the week
FUGAZ stocks appreciated during the week by 2.23% to close at N2.69 trillion as investors in these banks gained a total of N58.6 billion.Read more
Dangote, BUA, MTNN push SWOOTs capitalization up by N478.72 billion combined
The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) appreciated by 2.70% to close at N18.23 trillion from N17.75 trillion the previous week, reflecting a gain of N478.72 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT,...Read more
PRESCO leads decliners as NGX market cap dips by over N20 billion
The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 11 basis points.Read more
Airtel Africa Plc reports 22.5% growth in revenue for 9-months 2021
Airtel Africa Plc, telecom giant, has released its 2021 9-month Unaudited Financial Statement revealing a 22.5% growth in revenue from $2.85 billion in 2020 to $3.49 billion in the current period. Net profit for the nine-month period appreciated significantly by...Read more
Naira falls at P2P market as FX liquidity improves to $162.7 million at I&E window
Naira appreciated marginally against the US dollar on Thursday with a 0.04% gain to close at N416.07/$1.Read more
Oil bullish as both benchmarks trade above $90
Oil prices are bullish at the start of the London session, extending sharp gains in the previous session as the winter weather swept across large areas of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies. This has pushed both...Read more
Dangote Cement gains N241.98 billion to benefit from positive market sentiment
Dangote Cement Plc shares today led to a gain of N241.98 billion in market value triggering a 5.45% growth.Read more