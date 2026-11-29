Nigeria’s gross foreign reserves declined by approximately $1.18 billion, or 2.14%, in less than a month, falling from $55.17 billion on November 2 to $53.99 billion on November 26, 2026.

This is according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) external reserve data published on Thursday, November 26, and analysed by Nairametrics.

Liquid reserves accounted for almost the entire reduction, while the pace of depletion accelerated towards the end of the month.

Financial market analysts attributed the rapid decline to a combination of factors ranging from political uncertainties ahead of the 2027 general elections to portfolio adjustments and festive foreign exchange demand pressures.

Foreign reserve depletion accelerates:

Nigeria’s external reserves recorded successive declines during the period under review, with the pace of depletion increasing considerably in the second half of November.

The period between November 16 and 26 alone accounted for approximately $822.74 million, or nearly 70%, of the total decline recorded since November 2.

Gross reserves declined to $55.13 billion on November 5 before falling further to $54.81 billion on November 16 and $54.58 billion on November 20.

Reserves subsequently fell to $54.36 billion on November 23 before shedding another $368.97 million, or 0.68%, within three days to $53.99 billion.

Liquid reserves declined from $54.66 billion to $53.50 billion, representing a depletion of approximately $1.16 billion, or 2.12%, and accounting for 98.44% of the overall reduction in gross reserves.

Blocked reserves declined by $18.38 million, or 3.62%, from $507.54 million to $489.16 million.

Liquid reserves, also referred as net reserves, accounted for approximately 99.09% of gross external reserves as of November 26, while blocked reserves accounted for the remaining 0.91%. Liquid reserves which refer to the net liquid cash available for deployment are calculated by deducting blocked reserves from the gross reserves.

Election uncertainty fuels investor concerns:

Financial market analysts said rising political tensions and uncertainty over policy continuity beyond the 2027 general elections were affecting investor confidence as the country’s January presidential election approaches.

Chief Executive Officer of Globalview Capital Limited, Aruna Kebira, said both domestic and foreign investors were becoming increasingly cautious about their exposure to Nigerian assets.

“The uncertainty surrounding the 2027 general election is one of the major factors affecting the markets.

“Investors are concerned about what could happen after the election and whether the next administration will sustain the policies and reforms currently in place.”

Chief Executive Officer of Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri, said investors were reacting to political rhetoric and concerns about electoral credibility.

“The uncertainty surrounding the election is reducing confidence in the market. When investors lose confidence in the system, everybody begins looking for safety.

“However, if the fundamentals of the socioeconomic environment are not brought under control, the erosion in the reserves may continue and the naira could hit N1,500 per dollar.”

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that foreign portfolio investors recorded increased outflows of N8.41 billion, which more than offset domestic inflows of N4.62 billion, leaving net outflows of N3.79 billion in October compared to net outflows of N1.10 billion in September.

The November portfolio participation report, expected by mid-December, will provide further insight into whether foreign investors have sustained their exit from equities.

Analysts expect sustained FX pressure:

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited noted that declining external reserves remain an important consideration for currency stability, particularly as seasonal demand for foreign exchange typically intensifies towards the end of the year.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining adequate reserves and consistent dollar inflows to support exchange rate stability.

“Sustaining adequate reserve buffers and ensuring consistent dollar inflows will therefore remain critical to supporting the naira and maintaining confidence in the foreign exchange market,” the analysts said.

Cowry analysts also noted that a potential recovery in crude oil prices could support Nigeria’s external earnings, although the benefits would depend on production volumes, export receipts and the timely repatriation of proceeds.

Analysts at Cordros Securities expressed similar concerns about sustained foreign exchange demand pressures.

“In the near term, we expect FX demand pressures to persist through the remainder of the year, reflecting relatively weaker net foreign inflows amid tight global monetary conditions and heightened investor caution ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.”

Despite these pressures, Cordros analysts believe the CBN’s external reserve buffers remain sufficient to sustain foreign exchange market interventions, bridge supply gaps, contain excessive volatility and limit the extent of naira depreciation.

Reserves retreat from October peak:

The latest reserve position is approximately $4.82 billion below the October 12 peak of $58.81 billion, which Nairametrics previously reported was the highest level since November 2008.

Despite reaching that peak, external reserves recorded a monthly increase of only $295.35 million in October, the slowest monthly increase recorded in 2026.

Although gross external reserves remain approximately $2.95 billion above the CBN’s projection for 2026, the acceleration in reserve depletion towards the end of November remains a concern for currency stability.