Beyond the Screens: TechUnwind is Bringing a Much-Needed Breather to UNILAG

TechUnwind UNILAG, powered by YellowLyfe, holds its University of Lagos edition on Thursday, 26th November at 3PM at the UNILAG Sports Center, Lagos. Between endless lectures, tight deadlines, side hustles, creative projects, and the constant pressure to always be doing more, life in Lagos can easily start to feel like one long, exhausting to-do list. […]

TechUnwind UNILAG, powered by YellowLyfe, holds its University of Lagos edition on Thursday, 26th November at 3PM at the UNILAG Sports Center, Lagos.

Between endless lectures, tight deadlines, side hustles, creative projects, and the constant pressure to always be doing more, life in Lagos can easily start to feel like one long, exhausting to-do list. Whether you’re a student trying to maintain your GPA, a creator chasing your next big idea, a founder building a startup, or a young professional just trying to stay afloat, one thing is certain: you deserve a moment to breathe.

That’s why TechUnwind is heading to the University of Lagos.

Powered by YellowLyfe and headlined by Monica, the Bitcoin to Naira app making everyday finance simple, fast, and secure. TechUnwind UNILAG is taking over the UNILAG Sports Center on Thursday, 26th November at 3:00 PM. It is designed as a deliberate step away from the daily grind, a space to log off, meet new people, enjoy great music, play games, and discover raw talent.

Despite the name and while it brings together developers, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, TechUnwind is far from an exclusive tech bubble. It is open to anyone who simply wants to have a good time. Students, alumni, creatives, founders, and professionals from all walks of life will share the same space, proving that real networking doesn’t have to happen in a stiff boardroom or at a formal conference. Sometimes, the most meaningful relationships start with a shared laugh, a friendly game, or a casual conversation with someone you might never have crossed paths with otherwise.

The UNILAG edition is packing a heavy lineup of entertainment, interactive games, guest artists, talent showcases, raffle draws, and product activations. With over 1,000 people expected to attend, the energy will be unmatched, making it the perfect environment to turn online mutuals into real-life friends.

As online communities grow, there’s still nothing quite like being in the same physical space. TechUnwind turns digital handles into real face-to-face relationships, bringing people together outside the demands of productivity and deadlines.

Whether you are returning to familiar campus grounds, discovering this community for the first time, or just looking for a refreshing way to spend your Thursday, TechUnwind is your invitation to step out, relax, and make memories.

Don’t miss out on the experience. Secure your spot here:

https://nestuge.com/techunwindunilag

For Media Enquiries:

Lizzie Aboh

Email: [email protected]