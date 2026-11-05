Saved2Save International Invites Lagos to “Unplug” at Freedom Experience 2.0

What are compulsive scrolling, gambling, pornography and substance misuse costing young people in time, health, relationships and opportunity?Saved2Save International is bringing these conversations to Lagos through Freedom Experience 2.0, its flagship event themed “Unplugged: The Comeback of a Generation.” The faith-based nonprofit helps young people facing addiction, shame and destructive habits find support, rediscover their […]

What are compulsive scrolling, gambling, pornography and substance misuse costing young people in time, health, relationships and opportunity?

Saved2Save International is bringing these conversations to Lagos through Freedom Experience 2.0, its flagship event themed “Unplugged: The Comeback of a Generation.”

The faith-based nonprofit helps young people facing addiction, shame and destructive habits find support, rediscover their identity and live purposefully. This edition connects honest conversations with practical help, including free therapy and counselling sessions with trained psychologists on the day.

Convened by David Edozie Onochie, the event will welcome Apostle Emmanuel Iren, Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, as Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker.

The No Cap Session will feature Frank Ikemefune, Kachi Offiah, Pastor Joshua Kesena, Maryam Ejeh, Pastor Jerry Oputa, PlaywithTomide (Odusote David), Anastasia Okorie and Dr Foy. Together, they will explore the struggles people often carry privately, the pressures shaping identity and practical steps towards change.

Attendees can also expect education on harmful habits, stories of recovery, worship, mentorship, games and opportunities to join a supportive community. Décor inspired by life before smartphones and social media will bring the “Unplugged” theme to life.

4 rehabilitation partners will participate, providing pathways to professional assessment and appropriate care. Saved2Save’s Addiction Recovery Team will coordinate enquiries, referrals, admission arrangements and follow-up, explaining programme costs and sponsorship options for longer-term rehabilitation.

Participation is voluntary, and attendees can seek support privately without sharing their struggles publicly. Support is open regardless of religious affiliation.

Through sensitisation, education, counselling and rehabilitation partnerships, Saved2Save aims to make the event a starting point for support that continues afterwards.

Date: Saturday, 7 November 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Venue: Celebr8 Centre HQ, Vori Close, Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos

Register: www.freedomexperience.online⁠

Disconnect. Renew the mind. Live differently.