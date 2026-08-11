Founders Rant returns to redefine entrepreneurial conversations with unfiltered stories of building, breaking, and achieving

Unwindfest “Founders Rant”, the flagship gathering for founders, business leaders, creators, and professionals shaping Africa’s future, returns for the second Lagos edition in 2026. Curated by Yellowlyfe HQ, Founders Rant is returning with a bold mission, to create a space where founders can speak openly about the realities of entrepreneurship, the wins, the failures, the […]

Unwindfest “Founders Rant”, the flagship gathering for founders, business leaders, creators, and professionals shaping Africa’s future, returns for the second Lagos edition in 2026.

Curated by Yellowlyfe HQ, Founders Rant is returning with a bold mission, to create a space where founders can speak openly about the realities of entrepreneurship, the wins, the failures, the difficult decisions, the sacrifices, and the lessons that rarely make headlines.

Set to hold on Friday, August 28, 2026, at the Alliance Française, Ikoyo Lagos, the event will bring together over 150 founders, CEOs, and business leaders for a candid exploration of what it truly takes to build and sustain businesses in Nigeria today.

This edition will feature a rich program of keynote addresses, panel sessions, and fireside chats from a diverse lineup of respected founders and industry leaders.

Across media, music, film, tech, fashion, health, logistics/travel, and business/entrepreneurship, inviting them to step away from curated narratives and share the experiences that truly shaped their entrepreneurial journeys. Speakers include, Chude Jideonwo, Founder Joy Inc., delivering a keynote on the future of leadership, Bayo Adedeji, GCEO Wakanow, Joachim “ogarisk” Adenusi-CEO, Peerless, Tochukwu “Dr. Foy” MacFoy-Founder Energize Central, Biodun Stephen-Founder/Creative Director Shutterspeed Projects, Dare Aliu-GMD TDA Group Africa, and Dr. Chinonso “Aproko doctor” Egemba, Founder Aproko Doctor Global.

Unlike conventional startup events, Founders Rant is built around authentic storytelling and meaningful dialogue. At the heart of the event is the signature Rant Session, a safe, judgment‑free space where founders and attendees can bare it all, sharing unfiltered experiences that rarely make it to LinkedIn posts or conference stages.

“Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a straight line of progress, but the truth is far more complex,” said Seyi Olaniyan, Convener of Founders Rant and Creative Director at YellowLyfe. “Behind every funding announcement or product launch are countless moments of doubt, resilience, and reinvention. Founders Rant is about creating a safe space where leaders can strip away the performance, speak honestly, and inspire others through the realities of building. We believe these unfiltered stories are just as important as the successes, they are the blueprint for the next generation of builders.”

Beyond the stage, Founders Rant offers opportunities to connect with fellow founders, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders in an environment designed for genuine conversations rather than transactional networking.

As entrepreneurship across Africa continues to evolve, Founders Rant aims to contribute to a healthier founder culture, one that values transparency, shared learning, collaboration, and resilience as much as growth metrics and funding rounds.

Tickets are available at Unwindfest.com.

For updates and ongoing conversations, follow @UnwindFest on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About Unwind Fest

UnwindFest creates environments where professionals, founders, and ecosystem stakeholders can connect, unwind, and collaborate. Through curated experiences that tell the story of learning and community, UnwindFest builds spaces where people breathe. Founders Rant is UnwindFest’s flagship storytelling series, designed to hold space for the honest conversations that drive growth.