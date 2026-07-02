DisCos record N159 billion revenue loss as bill collection drops in Q1 2026

Nigeria's electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collected N597.56 billion out of the N756.93 billion billed to customers in the first quarter of 2026, leaving an uncollected balance of N159 billion as revenue collection efficiency declined to 78.95%.

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collected N597.56 billion out of the N756.93 billion billed to customers in the first quarter of 2026, leaving an uncollected balance of N159 billion as revenue collection efficiency declined to 78.95%.

The figures are contained in the First Quarter 2026 Report released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The report showed that collection efficiency fell slightly from 79.36% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating that DisCos recovered a smaller proportion of the electricity bills issued to customers during the period.

What the report is saying

NERC reported that the electricity distribution companies ‘collection efficiency declined by 0.41 percentage points from 79.36% recorded in Q4 2025.

“The total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2026/Q1 was N597.56 billion out of the N756.93 billion that was billed to customers,” NERC stated.

Ikeja DisCo recorded the highest collection efficiency at 90.00%, followed by Eko (89.64%), Benin (85.16%), Port Harcourt (81.22%) and Abuja (80.90%).

Kaduna DisCo posted the lowest collection efficiency at 45.81%.

According to NERC, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Benin DisCos improved their collection efficiency during the quarter, while the remaining six DisCos recorded declines, with Enugu DisCo posting the steepest drop of 6.28 percentage points.

More Insights

NERC said electricity distributors also recorded only marginal changes in energy accounting efficiency during the quarter, noting that higher energy offtake often coincides with weaker operational performance.

The commission observed an inverse relationship between energy offtake and collection efficiency across the distribution companies.

According to NERC, when DisCos receive higher volumes of electricity, the additional supply is often allocated to areas where energy accounting and revenue collection have historically been weaker.

This operational pattern contributes to lower collection performance despite increased energy distribution.

The regulator noted that improving operational efficiency remains critical to enhancing revenue recovery and strengthening the financial sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity distribution segment.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies recorded an aggregate billing efficiency of 82.03% in the fourth quarter of 2025, despite posting N174.12 billion in billing shortfalls.

Collection efficiency measures the percentage of billed revenue that DisCos successfully recover from customers.

Lower collection efficiency weakens the liquidity of the electricity value chain, affecting payments to generation companies (GenCos), the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and gas suppliers.

NERC has continued to push reforms aimed at improving metering, reducing commercial losses and strengthening revenue collection across the power sector.

Nairametrics earlier reported that DisCos are facing renewed financial pressure following a directive by the NERC requiring them to refund N20.33 billion to customers who purchased prepaid meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

NERC previously directed that all refunds under the amended order must be completed within 12 months, with reimbursements applied directly to customer electricity bills.