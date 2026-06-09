Omonigho Okome took an unconventional path into product management. The products she has built sit at the centre of a shift in how Nigerians access global payments. For nearly twenty years, a single restriction shaped how Nigerians earned from the rest of the world. PayPal, the platform much of the global gig economy runs on, […]

Omonigho Okome took an unconventional path into product management. The products she has built sit at the centre of a shift in how Nigerians access global payments.

For nearly twenty years, a single restriction shaped how Nigerians earned from the rest of the world. PayPal, the platform much of the global gig economy runs on, blocked inbound payments to Nigerian accounts from 2004, citing fraud concerns.

A 2014 arrangement with First Bank enabled outgoing payments but left the inbound gap untouched. In its absence, freelancers, remote workers, and online businesses built an economy on workarounds: foreign domiciliary accounts, third-party intermediaries, and increasingly, cryptocurrency conversions.

When Paga and PayPal announced a partnership in late January that finally closed that gap, the product manager who led the work on Paga’s side was Omonigho Okome, a Senior Product Manager whose own route into fintech is as unconventional as the problem she helped solve.

Okome graduated from Delta State University, Abraka, with a degree in English, then moved through human resources and sales before entering technology. She built her product expertise through practice rather than formal training, an increasingly common path in a field that now draws from varied disciplines. Her approach, by her own description, is straightforward: talk to users, test quickly, measure properly, and ship what makes a difference.

Her first product role came at Terragon Group, a West African data-driven marketing and technology company, where she joined in February 2022 and led the launch of TerragonPrime, an omnichannel engagement platform for small and medium-sized enterprises. The work meant coordinating technical, commercial, and regulatory demands at once. She joined Paga in late 2023. Founded by Tayo Oviosu in 2009, Paga serves over 21 million users across Nigeria and the United states..

It was at Paga that Okome’s work moved into cross-border payments, the area where Nigeria’s structural gaps were most visible. In September 2025, she led the launch of the Paga US Account, a multi-currency product giving Nigerian users a functional US checking account with ACH transfers, wire payments, virtual and physical cards, and cross-border payment services. The product addressed a specific need for Nigerians in the diaspora and those trading internationally, processing significant foreign exchange volumes in the months after launch. It also laid the groundwork for what followed.

The PayPal partnership, live from January 2026, extended that direction. Under the arrangement, Nigerian users can link their PayPal accounts to their Paga wallets, receive payments from more than 200 countries, and withdraw funds in naira. They can retain balances in foreign currency, spend at PayPal-accepting merchants, or transfer to local bank accounts, powered by Paga. The partnership also opens Paga’s merchant base to PayPal’s global user network, a route to international customers that Nigerian businesses had largely been denied.

The development sits within a fast-moving domestic market. Nigeria recorded digital payment transaction values of 657.8 trillion naira in 2023, according to Novatia Consulting, and has more than 30 million active mobile wallets. During PayPal’s two decades of limited presence, it was domestic fintech firms that built the rails connecting Nigeria to global commerce. The new partnership reflects a broader pattern in which global platforms re-enter African markets by integrating with established local players rather than building their own infrastructure.

For the workers most affected by the old restrictions, the practical change is immediate. Gig workers, content creators, and online businesses that had relied on improvised channels now have a direct, regulated route to receive and convert funds. “Every community in Nigeria has benefited from this work,” Okome said. “Gig workers, remote workers, creators, everyone who receives payment internationally now has a seamless way to receive funds globally and convert them to local naira within five seconds. The product will bring massive growth to the Nigerian economy as the digital economy expands.”

She is equally clear about what the partnership does not solve. Roughly 46 percent of Nigerians remain unbanked, with limited or no access to formal financial services. Much of the sector’s progress, by her assessment, has concentrated at the middle of the income distribution rather than reaching those furthest from the formal economy. “I want to see more solutions for the lower class,” she said. “I want ‘how to receive or make payments’ to be an afterthought for every Nigerian, not a problem.”

That distinction, between expanding services for the already-connected and extending them to the excluded, is among the more substantive questions facing Nigerian fintech as it matures. Cross-border products such as the PayPal partnership address one constituency. The larger population without basic financial access remains a separate and harder problem.

Okome’s work outside Paga engages a related question: who gets to build these products in the first place. Since 2024 she has been a lead mentor on the product management track at Techuplift, which places young graduates into entry-level product roles, and has spoken at People in Product, a professional community for emerging and mid-level product managers across Africa. Her focus, she says, is on the realities of building in emerging markets and the experience of entering the field from a non-technical background, lessons drawn from her own path rather than a polished version of it.

As global platforms recalibrate their approach to African markets and domestic firms expand their capabilities, the question of who can access global financial services, and on what terms, remains unsettled. The Paga and PayPal partnership answers one part of it. The work on the larger part, as Okome is quick to note, is still in progress.