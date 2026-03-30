The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched a report titled “Cross-Border Digital Payments and Identity in Nigeria under the AfCFTA”, aimed at unlocking trade opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access the $3.5 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, says the report, hosted by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with ODI Global under the Supporting Investment and Trade in Africa (SITA) programme, was unveiled by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, in Abuja on Monday.

The cross-border payments report followed the launch of Nigeria’s Digital Trade Strategy and a capacity-building programme for subnational leaders.

What the Federal Government is saying

Senator Hadejia highlighted the strategic importance of the research, emphasizing Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the digital trade agenda across Africa.

He stated that advancing the AfCFTA framework will play a key role in driving intra-African trade, fostering economic growth, and creating jobs.

“Efficient cross-border payments, supported by trusted digital identity systems, will be key to realizing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision for Nigerian MSMEs,” Hadejia said.

He also mentioned the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System as a crucial platform for driving seamless digital payments.

He further pointed out that Nigerian fintech companies, including PalmPay and Moniepoint, with large and active user bases, would be pivotal in driving the adoption of digital payments across the continent.

Get up to speed

According to a recent report by Oui Capital, Africa’s cross-border payments market is set to grow significantly, expected to triple in size, reaching $1 trillion by 2035, up from $329 billion in 2025.

This growth is being fueled by fintech innovations, expanding intra-African trade, and the increasing use of mobile money. The report also noted that Africa leads globally in mobile money adoption.

In 2022, Africa recorded 781 million registered mobile money accounts, processing $837 billion in transactions. However, despite the potential, inefficiencies in the market cost businesses and consumers billions each year.

Fintech solutions have helped to significantly reduce remittance costs, making cross-border payments more accessible for small businesses and individuals. However, challenges such as regulatory fragmentation, limited digital identity infrastructure, and foreign exchange volatility continue to hamper progress.

More insights

Senator Hadejia emphasized that while large corporations are crucial to driving intra-African trade, small businesses, particularly those engaged in digital trade and e-commerce, will be key to unlocking the AfCFTA market.

Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, explained that the report would significantly strengthen the MSME ecosystem in Nigeria, helping them tap into continental markets more effectively.

He pointed to the positive impact of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) systems in addressing past inefficiencies in cross-border payments.

The Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Salihu Dasuki, also highlighted the development of a framework to fast-track seamless cross-border payments for MSMEs, noting that enabling Nigerians to access digital trade is a key pillar of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

What You Should Know

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised concerns about the rapid growth of private digital payment platforms and stablecoins, warning that these could pose risks to foreign exchange stability and lead to capital flow pressures in emerging markets.

This caution was voiced by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso during his speech at the G-24 Technical Group Meetings in February, noting the need for proactive regulatory oversight to ensure the stability of digital payment systems.