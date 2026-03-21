Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the ex-depot gantry price for petrol from N1,245 to N1,275.

The latest increase on Saturday followed the last hike from N1,175 to N1,245, which was communicated to marketers in a notice on Friday night.

A check on Petroleumprice.ng, which updates prices of petroleum products, revealed that the price has been updated to N1,275 as of Saturday morning.

The latest price increase is yet another hike by the refinery this March since the Middle East crisis began.

What they are saying

The refinery had linked its hike to geopolitical tension, according to the Friday notice.

“Please be informed that due to the current global geopolitical situation, which has further escalated, the PMS gantry and coastal prices have been reviewed and updated as outlined below,” the notice read.

The gantry price has increased by N70 and N30 consecutively totaling a N100 increase between Friday and Saturday.

The refinery noted that the revised price applies to all unloaded gantry and coastal volumes from Saturday.

Backstory

On March 10, 2026, Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N100, selling at N1,075, down from N1,175.

The reduction from N1,175 marked a major downward adjustment after a number of increases recorded in previous days.

The refinery later hiked the price to N1,175 again.

What you should know

The latest increment means that petrol pump prices could sell as high as N1,300 per litre.

Dangote refinery has served as a major supplier of domestic fuel amid the Middle East crisis.

The refinery is also witnessing a surge in inquiries from African countries seeking fuel supplies following disruptions caused by the Iran war.

This development was disclosed by Bloomberg on Friday.

The report stated that several governments are scrambling to secure alternative sources of refined petroleum products.

Bloomberg reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has been approached by South Africa and other African countries as they move to stabilise fuel supply in the wake of the crisis.

Officials and stakeholders say the surge in demand reflects concerns over fuel availability rather than pricing, as countries prioritise energy security.

Governments are also taking steps to diversify supply sources to mitigate risks associated with Middle East disruptions.