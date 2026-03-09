Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB Plc) today hosted its Maltina Barley Field Day in Ringim, Jigawa State, to present the agronomic proof of concept for domestic barley production. While the event showcased the successful cultivation of the crop on Nigerian soil, the company emphasized that the journey to building a self-sufficient local supply chain is just beginning, and scaling it to commercial viability is strictly conditioned on significant government and ecosystem intervention.

Currently, Nigeria’s brewing sector relies on importing approximately 200,000 tons of malted barley annually, a dependency that directs over $150 million outside the local economy. Through the Maltina Barley Programme, over 1,000 small-holder farmers cultivated the crop this season, with an expected yield of more than 1,000 tons.

The company stated that while this yield proves the potential of the land and the resilience of the farmers, it remains a fraction of national demand.

“Our ambition is clear: to develop a barley value chain that is rooted in Nigerian soil, powered by Nigerian farmers, and capable of meeting the quality standards required by industry,” said Thibaut Boidin, MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc. “However, we must also be realistic. This ambition cannot be achieved by the private sector alone. Together, we are not just growing barley. We are growing skills, opportunity, and resilience in Nigerian agriculture“.

Transitioning from this foundational phase to an industrial scale will require a massive, coordinated effort.

Federico Agressi, Supply Chain Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc, highlighted the collaborative effort required: “Building a sustainable commercial barley value chain in Nigeria is a long journey; and it will require hard work and persistence from everyone involved. This starts with the local farming communities, and includes seed companies, input providers, financing partners, aggregators and, above all, strong and consistent support from government“.

Outlining the necessary policy environment for this transition, NB Plc noted that sustained government policy support, including continued import allowances during this critical transition period, is required to protect existing industries and supply chains while local capacities are systematically built up over the coming years.

The agronomic foundation is ready for expansion. Following years of R&D with the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) and Secobra Research, three high-yield barley varieties (Traveler, Explorer, and Prunella) were registered in 2024. Furthermore, a joint study with IDH and Dalberg has identified over 400,000 hectares of suitable farmland across Northern Nigeria.

The programme aims to empower 20,000 farmers by 2030, but achieving this vision depends entirely on close collaboration with the government, international development partners, and the broader private sector to provide the necessary financing, infrastructure, and policy stability.