The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) have been confirmed to participate at the Nairametrics Money Fair tagged WISE 1.0.

This comes as preparations hit the top gear for the highly strategic event scheduled to hold March 17 and 18, 2026, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Aside from the SEC, NIPC, and the NGX, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment has also confirmed full participation at the event, adding to the stellar line up government bodies and private sector leaders that will be gracing the event.

What they are saying

According to Nairametrics, WISE 1.0 is aimed at addressing a growing need for trusted, accessible and legitimate investment information in Nigeria’s increasingly complex financial landscape.

The fair is expected to connect retail investors, young professionals, high net worth individuals, pension-focused audiences, regulators and policy stakeholders directly with financial service providers.

“Beyond product discovery, the event is positioned to promote financial literacy and responsible investing, while strengthening investor confidence through direct engagement with regulators, product owners and financial experts,” the company stated.

Nairametrics added that the event reinforces its role as a national connector between finance, policy and the investing public.

The session will also feature engaging panel discussions, interactive games, and music, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere around conversations on money.

Inside the WISE framework

WISE 1.0 is structured around four strategic pillars: Wealth, Investment, Savings and Endowment.

Under the Wealth pillar, the event will cater to high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, family offices and private banking clients, with a focus on premium wealth advisory, cross-border investments, luxury assets, portfolio structuring and asset protection.

Expected exhibitors include private banks, wealth advisory firms and residency and citizenship investment consultants.

The Investment pillar targets retail and institutional investors, analysts and fintech users, with offerings spanning equities, mutual funds, real estate investments, alternative assets, commodities and digital investment platforms.

Asset managers, stockbrokers, REIT companies and private equity firms are expected to participate.

The Savings pillar is designed for young professionals, students, MSMEs and first time savers. It will focus on goal based savings, budgeting tools, micro savings and basic wealth building habits, with participation from digital savings platforms, microfinance institutions and retail fintechs.

The Endowment pillar will address long term financial security, targeting working professionals, retirees and organisations focused on retirement planning.

Pension solutions, annuities, insurance, estate planning and intergenerational wealth transfer will feature prominently, with pension fund administrators, insurance companies and trust firms expected as exhibitors.

Key features of the event include a segmented exhibition marketplace organised into WISE zones, an investor education theatre hosting panels and workshops, and a product demonstration arena where fintechs and investment companies can showcase tools and onboard users.

The programme also includes gamified learning and financial challenges aimed at making financial literacy more engaging, structured networking and business matching sessions, and regulatory engagement booths.