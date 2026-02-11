The Federal Government has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to immediately suspend all enforcement actions relating to the ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic products in 200ml PET bottles.

According to media reports, the directive is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, by the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Terrence Kuanum.

According to the statement, the government also instructed NAFDAC to stop sealing factories and warehouses over the issue.

What the government is saying

Kuanum said the directive followed a joint intervention by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which raised concerns about the security implications of continued enforcement in the absence of a fully implemented National Alcohol Policy.

The statement read in part:

“Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the ongoing ban on sachet alcohol are to be suspended pending the final consultations and implementation of the National Alcohol Policy and the issuance of a final directive.”

Although the National Alcohol Policy has been signed by the Federal Ministry of Health in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive, both offices insisted that NAFDAC must refrain from enforcement measures until the policy is fully implemented and further directives are issued.

The suspension covers factory shutdowns, warehouse sealing, and public emphasis on the sachet alcohol ban.

The government noted that continued sealing of warehouses and what it described as a “de facto ban” without a harmonised policy framework was already causing significant disruptions.

“The continued sealing of warehouses and de facto banning of sachet alcohol products… is already creating economic disruptions and poses a growing security threat, particularly given the impact on employment, supply chains, and informal distribution networks across the country,” the statement added.

More insight

Kuanum said the latest directive reinforces an earlier instruction issued by the SGF’s office in December 2025, which had already suspended actions relating to the proposed ban pending consultations and a final decision.

He added that the SGF’s office received a letter dated November 13, 2025, from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control.

The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, raised concerns over NAFDAC’s proposed enforcement actions and referenced existing resolutions of the National Assembly.

The Federal Government said it is reviewing legislative resolutions, public health considerations, economic implications, and broader national interest factors before reaching a final decision.

It also stated that the involvement of the National Security Adviser shows that the issue has gone beyond regulatory concerns. Premature enforcement, it warned, could destabilise communities, worsen unemployment, and trigger security challenges.

The government assured Nigerians and industry stakeholders that a final decision would be communicated after consultations and inter-agency coordination, balancing public health, economic stability, and national security.

Background

NAFDAC began enforcing the ban on alcohol sold in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml on February 1, 2024. The move was aimed at curbing health risks and widespread abuse linked to cheap, easily accessible alcoholic beverages, particularly among minors and vulnerable populations.

The agency later suspended enforcement and extended implementation to December 31, 2025.

In May 2025, NAFDAC clarified that the temporary lifting of the ban was only valid until December 31, 2025, reiterating that the phase-out of sachet alcohol products below 200ml was not permanently reversed.

What this means

The suspension of enforcement offers relief to manufacturers who had warned that the policy could threaten over 500,000 direct jobs and about 5 million indirect jobs, as well as jeopardise investments estimated at ₦1.9 trillion.

It also helps avert potential revenue losses to the Federal Government from excise duties and taxes collected from the sector.

For small and medium-scale enterprises operating across the alcohol value chain, the directive reduces the immediate risk of shutdowns and supply chain disruptions.

However, the broader debate between public health objectives and economic considerations remains unresolved, with a final policy direction expected after ongoing consultations.