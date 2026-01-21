Nanet Hotels Limited has issued a caveat emptor (let the buyer beware), warning investors and authorities against engaging in transactions on Park No. 2008, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, Abuja, due to subsisting court orders.

The development was disclosed in a Public Notice/Notice of Caveat Emptor issued by Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, and Segun Fiki, Esq., dated January 20, 2026.

The notice concerns all lands and properties situate at, upon, or derived from the park, which measures approximately 1.96 hectares.

The warning underscores ongoing legal disputes over the property and cautions prospective buyers, developers, and public authorities against any dealings that could violate the court’s interim orders.

What They Are Saying

Nanet Hotels’ solicitors emphasized the risk of costly litigation for anyone who transacts on the property while the matter remains pending.

The solicitors, acting through their lawful attorneys, Nairanet Technologies Limited, highlighted that there is a subsisting and active suit before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Suit No.: FCT/HC/CV/5274/2025, Between: Nanet Hotels Limited v. The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory & 2 Ors.).

The court, on December 22, 2025, approved an interim injunction restraining the FCT Minister, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and another party from interfering with Nanet Hotels’ possession and occupation of the property, pending the hearing of its motion on notice.

“No person, authority, agency, or developer has lawful rights to allocate, sell, transfer, mortgage, lease, develop, build upon, take possession of, or deal in any manner with the land or property derived from it.

“Any investor or buyer who engages in transactions on the park does so at their own risk and will be purchasing potential litigation”, the notice warned.

Nanet Hotels stressed it is prepared to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary to challenge what it described as the alleged “entrenched menace of land racketeering” in the FCT.

The solicitors stressed that all persons, institutions, authorities, developers, and investors should desist from dealings on the land, warning that noncompliance would be at their own peril.

Backstory

The enrolled court orders, dated December 22, 2025, show that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, per Hon. Justice Bello Kawu, granted interim relief following a motion ex parte filed by Nanet Hotels against the FCT Minister and others.

The court restrained the defendants, their agents, or any person acting under their authority, from acting on or enforcing the purported revocation of Nanet Hotels’ rights to the property, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Defendants were further restrained from ejecting, harassing, disturbing, sealing, demolishing, relocating, or otherwise interfering with Nanet Hotels’ possession of the property.

The Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force were directed not to assist in any removal or dispossession of the claimant.

All parties were ordered to maintain the status quo as of the filing date, pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

Nanet Hotels claims that, under a Deed of Sub-Lease dated July 9, 2007, it is entitled to remain in possession of the property until 2037, unless lawfully terminated in accordance with the lease and applicable law.

What You Should Know

The interim court decision is a key development in one of Abuja’s most developed areas.

The property sits within Maitama, a high-profile district in the Federal Capital Territory.

Rising allegations of land grabbing and unlawful possession have drawn criticism from activists and regulatory authorities.

The notice reinforces the importance of legal due diligence for investors and developers before engaging in transactions in contested FCT lands.

The outcome of the case will significantly impact investor confidence and property transactions in the district.

The piece or parcel of land in question is known as Maitama Recreation Park, situated in Maitama District, Abuja.

According to court documents, the property is used for outdoor and indoor events, recreation, and as a barbecue and snack spot for Abuja residents and visitors to the nation’s capital.

In 2007, Nanet Hotels Limited, a duly incorporated company in Nigeria, applied to the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency for approval to develop, manage, and operate a designated park site within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The said application was approved in 2007.

In September 2025, the claimant received a letter dated 7 July 2025 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration/Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, stating that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory had revoked and cancelled the claimant’s rights and privileges over the said property.

The development resulted in a court action, for which the court approved an interim injunction against the FCTA.