President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the signing of the Nigeria–United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), describing it as a transformative step that will open duty-free access for thousands of Nigerian products into the UAE.

Tinubu made the comment on his X handle on Tuesday, moments after sealing the deal.

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a landmark deal aimed at eliminating tariffs on 7,000 products.

What the President is saying

Tinubu emphasized that the agreement will expand opportunities for Nigerian exporters, manufacturers, and service providers, while giving UAE investors greater confidence to back Nigeria’s productive economy.

“For Nigerians, this agreement is not abstract. It opens duty-free access for thousands of Nigerian products into the UAE, expands opportunities for our exporters, manufacturers, and service providers,” the President said.

Tinubu added that the agreement gives UAE investors clearer confidence to back Nigeria’s productive economy.

Signing ceremony

The landmark agreement was signed on January 13, 2026, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in the presence of both Heads of State.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, signed the deal, which eliminates tariffs on over 7,000 products and grants Nigerian businesses access to 108 service sectors in the UAE.

Strategic impact

Tinubu noted that the CEPA supports Nigeria’s industrialisation and diversification goals, while strengthening the country’s position as a gateway for trade and investment into Africa.

“This comprehensive agreement also supports our industrialisation and diversification goals and strengthens Nigeria’s position as a gateway for trade and investment into Africa.

“This is the work of economic reform, purposeful engagement and measured partnerships. The outcomes will serve Nigeria’s long-term national interest,” he added.

Minister’s statement

Dr. Oduwole described the CEPA as a strategic instrument for economic transformation.

“With tariff elimination on over 7,000 products and access to 108 service sectors, CEPA is not just symbolic but a strategic instrument for economic transformation. Nigeria is open for business, and Nigerian businesses now have open access to the UAE, the Middle East and the rest of the world,” she said.

The agreement marks a renewed phase in Nigeria-UAE relations, with both nations committing to sustained dividends for their economies and peoples.

What you should know

Under Nigeria’s tariff commitments, the country will immediately eliminate tariffs on 3,949 out of 6,243 products, representing 63.3% of covered goods.

A further 2,294 products, or 36.7%, will see tariffs eliminated over a five-year period, while 123 products are excluded. In total, 6,243 products will be liberalised by Nigeria.

On the UAE side, tariffs will be immediately eliminated on 2,805 out of 7,315 products, representing 38.3%.

Another 1,468 products (20.1%) will have tariffs removed within three years, while 3,042 products (41.6%) will see elimination over five years.

A total of 593 products are excluded or prohibited, bringing the UAE’s total number of liberalised products to 7,315.