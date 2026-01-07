According to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the top 10 Nigerian stockbrokers executed trades worth N7.3 trillion in 2025, accounting for 61.82% of the total market value of trades by all stockbrokers.

This marks a remarkable 135.39% increase from the N3.1 trillion facilitated by these brokers in 2024, signaling a surge in trading interest.

Across all Nigerian brokers, the total value of trades rose to N11.94 trillion, up from N5.7 trillion in 2024.

This increase was mirrored in trade volumes, which rose from 278.3 billion shares in 2024 to 452.5 billion in 2025, with the top 10 brokers contributing 49.41%.

Behind these impressive figures are the improved performances of several brokers.

For this review, trade value is the key metric, capturing not just trade frequency but also size and significance, providing a clearer measure of each broker’s market impact.

Exceptions to the review are Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Absa Securities Nigeria, which entered the top 10 in 2025 with N1.01 trillion and N426 billion, respectively, having been absent from the 2024 ranking.

United Capital, with N316.1 billion—down 7% from N341 billion—was not included

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited rounded out the top seven, posting a 14.42% improvement compared to 2024. The broker facilitated N735.5 billion in trades in 2025, higher than N642.8 billion recorded in the previous year. In terms of market share by value, Stanbic ranked third, accounting for 6.16% of the total market value of N11.94 trillion for all Nigerian stock brokers, down from 11.26% in 2024. Among the top 10 brokers, it contributed 9.96% of the N7.3 trillion executed by the group, showing a modest decline from the 20.49% share it held the prior year. On the volume side, Stanbic ranked 7th in 2025, facilitating 14.3 billion shares, a slight dip from 14.9 billion shares in 2024 when it was in the 2nd position.