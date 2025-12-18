The Federal Government has said it will revive the abandoned multi-billion-naira government printer facility in Abuja after years of neglect and waste.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Thursday.

The decision to revive the facility followed an inspection by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris. The statement noted that the action is part of broader efforts to improve accountability and the management of public assets.

What the FG is saying

The statement described the continued abandonment of the government printer facility as unacceptable and inconsistent with the administration’s drive to curb waste and recover value from public investments.

The project, which began in 2001, was about 70% completed but had remained idle for years.

Several high-grade printing machines supplied as far back as 2007 were still unused, many sealed in their original crates, while some have become obsolete due to prolonged neglect.

“The Federal Government will take decisive steps to halt years of waste and neglect following an inspection of the long-abandoned Government Printer facility in Abuja by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Thursday.

“During the visit, the Minister expressed deep concern over the state of the facility, describing the abandonment of the multi-billion-naira project as unacceptable and inconsistent with the Federal Government’s renewed focus on prudence, accountability, and optimal use of public assets under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry added that the inactivity of the facility had forced the government to outsource the printing of sensitive national documents that should ordinarily be handled internally.

Facility assessment and next steps

The statement further noted that the inspection also revealed other underutilised assets at the site, including a 2000 KVA generator installed in 2011 that had never been used.

The Ministry said the visit allowed officials to

assess the situation firsthand and carry out a proper stock-taking.

Recommendations are expected to be submitted to the President and the Federal Executive Council on the best approach to revitalise the printer facility and prevent further waste of public resources.

What you should know

The initiative to revive the abandoned government printer facility is part of the Federal Government’s broader effort to address the neglect of public assets.

For example, in December 2024, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to rehabilitate and lease unused or dilapidated federal buildings in Lagos in collaboration with private investors.

Dangiwa noted that many of these properties have been neglected over time, creating operational and security challenges for the state.

Many other government projects and public assets nationwide have also been abandoned or left in disrepair. Efforts to revive them are therefore seen as a welcome step toward addressing years of neglect.