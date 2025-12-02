President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated General Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s New Minister of Defence.

This was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President,(Information and Strategy), tagged “PRESIDENT TINUBU NOMINATES GENERAL CHRISTOPHER MUSA AS THE NEW MINISTER OF DEFENCE.”

Musa is expected to replace former Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned from his role, citing health reasons.

Details

According to Onanuga, Musa’s nomination was captured in a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“General Musa, 58, on December 25, is a distinguished soldier who served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025.

“He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012,” the statement added.

In the letter to the Senate, Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture amid the current security situation in the country.

Brief Bio

Citing his brief background, Onanuga stated that Musa was born in Sokoto in 1967, and received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria.

He was said to have graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.

“General Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career. His appointments include General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Department of Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative/Member, Training Team, HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps,” the statement partly reads.

In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.

In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.

More Insights

The development comes a few days after President Tinubu declared a national security emergency across the country, directing the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to recruit more personnel.

According to the President, officers withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo accelerated training to prepare them for more efficient service when deployed to security-challenged areas.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” the President stated, adding that the agency also has his directive to recruit more personnel to secure the forests, as there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

Tinubu maintained that his administration and the Armed Forces are responding to the national emergency by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in troubled regions.

The President also commended security agencies for their collaboration in securing the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain efforts to rescue the remaining students of the Catholic school in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he added.

The President charged the Armed Forces to remain resolute in restoring peace across all theatres of operation and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity.

He warned against compromise, collusion, and negligence, promising that the administration will provide all necessary support to ensure success.