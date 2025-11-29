For many immigrants, including Nigerians, Europe remains one of the top four global destinations for migration, offering opportunities for education, employment, and the prospect of long-term settlement.

A 2024 report from the EU’s migration‑policy platform estimates that over 260,000 Nigerians currently reside in the European Union, highlighting the continent’s growing appeal to those seeking new prospects abroad

For many, obtaining the citizenship of these countries is the ultimate goal, a milestone that promises greater security, mobility, and access to opportunities.

Yet, in some EU nations, achieving this goal is complicated by strict dual‑citizenship restrictions.

These rules prevent individuals from holding multiple nationalities, meaning that migrants may be required to renounce their original citizenship to acquire a new one. Dual‑citizenship restrictions are designed to ensure clear lines of allegiance and accountability, addressing concerns such as taxation, military service, and political rights.

In some nations, culture plays a role, as citizenship is closely tied to national identity and social cohesion, and allowing multiple nationalities is seen as potentially weakening that unity.

Understanding which countries enforce these restrictions and the limitations at stake is therefore crucial for anyone planning to migrate.

Here are the 12 EU countries that restrict or do not allow dual citizenship

In Andorra, dual citizenship is strictly forbidden under its nationality laws. The government requires anyone who wants to become an Andorran citizen through naturalisation to renounce any previously held citizenship. This policy reflects a broader aim: to ensure that citizens owe their allegiance solely to Andorra. Becoming a citizen of Andorra through naturalisation is not straightforward. Residency requirements are generally around 20 years for most applicants. Alternatively, there are other pathways, like marriage to an Andorran citizen, under which naturalisation might come sooner. Once granted provisional citizenship, the applicant must renounce their previous nationality as a mandatory step. And if a citizen later acquires another foreign nationality or fails to renounce when required, Andorran law allows for revocation of the Andorran citizenship.