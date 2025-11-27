The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday issued a statement warning the public to disregard a fake online advertisement claiming that Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel were being recruited through a link associated with the agency.

The statement, signed by Henry Agbebire, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, described the circulating notice as “fake, misleading, and not connected to FAAN in any way.”

FAAN said its attention was drawn to the viral recruitment message, which included a link purportedly tied to the authority.

It stressed that no AVSEC recruitment was underway and that the public should not click on the link or provide any personal information to unknown sources.

“The attention of the @FAAN_Official has been drawn to a recruitment advertisement circulating online, claiming that Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel are being recruited through a link purportedly associated with FAAN.

“We wish to categorically state that FAAN is not conducting any AVSEC recruitment at this time. The advertisement in circulation, including the link attached to it, is fake, misleading, and has no connection whatsoever with FAAN,” the statement read in part.

The authority urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, report suspicious messages or websites to the appropriate authorities, and rely only on FAAN’s verified channels for authentic information regarding recruitment or other official activities.

What you should know

Cases of fake recruitment schemes targeting Nigerians have become increasingly common, especially those impersonating government ministries, departments, and agencies.

FAAN itself had previously cautioned the public in February 2021 about a similar recruitment scam falsely issued in its name. There have also been instances where genuine recruitment processes in the aviation sector were tainted by irregularities.

In 2019, FAAN was directed to suspend the hiring of personnel into its aerodrome fire rescue and safety departments following allegations that some shortlisted candidates were replaced by individuals linked to unnamed political interests within the Ministry of Aviation.

Other government agencies have faced similar impersonation attempts. In April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disowned a fake online recruitment campaign circulating in its name, warning Nigerians to avoid the fraudulent portal.

Earlier in January 2025, the National Population Commission (NPC) also alerted the public to a counterfeit website claiming to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2025 Population and Housing Census.

These recurring incidents highlight the importance of confirming recruitment information only through verified sources such as official government websites and authenticated social media channels.