Four healthcare companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange have delivered impressive gains so far in 2025.

Notably, all four are pharmaceutical companies whose strong financial performance appears to have boosted investor confidence throughout the year.

Collectively, these firms reported a cumulative pre-tax profit of N23.5 billion in the nine months ended September 2025, a solid 125.20% increase from N10.4 billion in the same period of 2024.

This surge was driven by stronger sales of pharmaceutical products and other healthcare-related services, with combined revenue rising to N187.6 billion, up from N114.8 billion a year earlier.

Beyond earnings, their balance sheets have also demonstrated resilience, with total assets and equity positions expanding across all four companies.

With that context, here are the four pharmaceutical companies that have delivered the biggest returns for investors so far in 2025.

May & Baker Nigeria Plc ranks fourth, delivering an 81.38% return to investors so far this year. The stock opened 2025 at N9.40, with over 269 million shares traded, and is currently priced at N17.05 as of November 21, 2025. The first quarter was largely bearish, with the stock declining by over 13%. However, bullish momentum returned in April and gained traction in May and June, resulting in a first-half performance of 64.89% at N15.50. In the second half of the year, the bullish price action softened, with the stock hovering around N17. Financially, the company reported a pre-tax profit of N4.9 billion for the nine months ended September 2025, up from N2.7 billion in the same period of 2024.

This growth was driven by higher sales, with revenue rising to N29.5 billion, of which pharmaceuticals accounted for 98.85% and beverages the remainder.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to N25.7 billion from N22.4 billion in December 2024, while retained earnings climbed to N8.2 billion, up 47.27%. These strong fundamentals likely contributed to the stock’s positive performance.