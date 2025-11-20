ComeOnNaija announced its next major film project titled Iwé Àlà (The Book of Dreams), set to begin principal photography in November 2025 and centred on the Ojúde Ọba festival.

AIICO Insurance partnered with ComeOnNaija as a strategic investor, signaling strong corporate confidence in Nollywood as a sustainable and investable industry.

The collaboration is seen as a milestone for Nigeria’s creative economy, introducing a new model for financing, insuring, and structuring premium film productions while promoting cultural heritage.

Following the phenomenal success of the award-winning Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, leading Nigerian production studio ComeOnNaija has announced its next major cinematic venture: Iwé Àlà (The Book of Dreams).

In a move industry stakeholders are calling a milestone for Nigeria’s creative economy, ComeOnNaija also confirmed a major strategic production partnership with AIICO Insurance, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions and a long-standing leader in risk and asset management.

AIICO Deal Signals Investor Confidence

The announcement, which serves as a powerful signal of growing investor confidence in Nollywood, was made by Mrs. Olawumi Fajemirokun, Executive Producer at ComeOnNaija, during a special session at AFRIFF 2025 in Lagos. She revealed that principal photography for the film begins in November 2025.

On the significance of AIICO’s involvement, Mrs. Fajemirokun stated: “Having AIICO Insurance onboard signals a deepening recognition, within corporate Nigeria, that Nollywood is not only a cultural force but also an investable industry with sustainable long-term value.”

Iwé Àlà, according to Mrs. Fajemirokun, is “a groundbreaking ode to the heart of Ojúde Ọba… an immersive experience designed to showcase heritage, fashion, and the profound communal spirit of the festival.”

Why AIICO is Investing

Underscoring this new direction for the company, Mr. Segun Olalandu, Marketing and Communications Lead at AIICO Insurance Plc, remarked:

“AIICO Insurance Plc. stands firmly in support of projects like Ojúde Ọba, which serve as vital platforms for cultural continuity and preserving the richness of our indigenous heritage. We believe that authentic, entertaining storytelling is essential for intergenerational connection…”

Producer Kenechukwu Egbue added, “AIICO is a strategic partner that has been rooted in Nigerian culture since 1963. We are glad to collaborate with an insurance giant whose rich history parallels the nation’s resilience. It’s also a bold statement for AIICO, especially as the creative industry in recent times has taken the centre stage…”

Reshaping Film Finance

Industry analysts note that the AIICO / ComeOnNaija alliance highlights a broader movement: institutional investors are recognising the film industry as a viable, scalable asset class capable of generating cultural influence and measurable returns.

As Nollywood deepens its global presence, partnerships between financial institutions and filmmakers could reshape the funding architecture for premium productions.

Set in Ijebu and culminating in the splendour of the iconic Ojúde Ọba Festival, Iwé Àlà:

An Ojúde Ọba Story promises not only a visual celebration of Nigerian tradition but also a new model for how films can be financed, insured, and structured in the era of a rapidly maturing creative economy.