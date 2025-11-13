Norrenberger Securities Limited has acquired a 4.35% stake in NASD Plc for N1.31 billion in a transaction that signals renewed institutional interest in Nigeria’s over-the-counter (OTC) market.

The acquisition, valued at N60 per share, involved the purchase of 21.76 million shares from GTI-affiliated firms, GTI Securities Limited, GTI Capital Limited, and GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited, at a premium of about 111.7% to NASD’s current trading price of N28.35 per share.

According to transaction details, GTI Securities sold 17.19 million shares valued at N1.03 billion, GTI Capital offloaded 3.39 million shares worth N203.7 million, while GTI Asset Management divested 1.17 million shares for N70.6 million.

GTI’s complete exit

The transaction marks a full divestment by the GTI group of companies, removing a significant institutional shareholder from NASD’s register.

Despite the divestment, the GTI firms are expected to maintain operational relationships as participating institutions on the platform.

The exit comes roughly a year after another major market event, the 2024 migration of Aradel Holdings from NASD to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), and is considered one of the largest institutional exits in NASD’s history.

Market Implications of the N60 premium

The transaction price, more than double the prevailing market rate, has sparked discussion among analysts about NASD’s valuation trajectory.

Some observers suggest the premium reflects expectations of further growth in the exchange’s digital securities, SME listings, and tokenization agenda.

Others interpret the move as a strategic positioning by Norrenberger to deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s capital markets infrastructure, gaining proximity to alternative financing deal flows and data intelligence.

NASD’s financial performance and market context

NASD Plc, which listed its own shares on its platform in 2013 at N1.50, has experienced a significant price appreciation over the past decade. As of July 2025, its share price had climbed to N29.98, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of over 28%.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, NASD’s equity has gained 93% year-to-date, rising from N15.51 in January to current levels.

The company’s half-year 2025 results showed revenue up 308% to N657 million, with a Q2 profit of N129.3 million—marking a turnaround from prior-year losses. NASD also declared its first-ever cash dividend of 20 kobo per share earlier in the year.

Strategic and governance considerations

Market watchers note that Norrenberger’s 4.35% stake could influence future governance discussions at NASD, including potential board representation and policy direction.

The firm’s Abuja base also introduces a new geographical dynamic in a market traditionally dominated by Lagos-based institutions.

Analysts say the N1.3 billion block trade could reshape perceptions of liquidity in Nigeria’s OTC space and establish N60 as a reference point for future valuations. Whether this signals a valuation reset or a speculative overreach remains to be seen.