On October 23, 2025, Nigeria’s All-Share Index extended its rally, gaining 753.7 points to close at a record 154,489.9, supported by gains in heavyweights Lafarge, Aradel, MTN, and Dangote Cement.

Opening the session at 153,736.3, the index advanced 0.49%, lifting its year-to-date return to an impressive 50.10%.

Market activity picked up pace, with trading volume climbing to 926 million shares from 589 million the previous day.

Equity capitalization also surged N98 trillion across 30,703 deals, inching closer to the symbolic N100 trillion milestone.

Top gainers included PZ Cussons (PZ) and The Initiates Plc (TIP), which both rose 10.00%.

On the flip side, John Holt (JOHNHOLT) and Multiverse Mining and Exploration (MULTIVERSE) declined 9.72% and 9.71% respectively.

On the volume front, Japaul Gold (JAPULGOLD) and Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) led the activity, trading the highest number of shares.

Market summary Current ASI: 154,489.9

Previous ASI: 153,736.3

Day Change: +0.49%

Year-to-Date Performance: +50.10%

Volume Traded: 926.9 million shares

Market Cap: N98.06 trillion. Top 5 gainers PZ: Up 10.00% to N42.90

TIP: Up 10.00% to N14.30

ASOSAVINGS: Up 9.09% to N0.60

CAP: Up 8.82% to N74.00

WAPCO: Up 8.63% to N150.45 Top 5 losers JOHNHOLT: Down 9.72% to N6.50

MULTIVERSE: Down 9.71% to N12.55

STANBIC: Down 9.15% to 107.20

NB: Down 7.83% to N70.00

UPDCREIT: Down 7.55% to N7.35

Trading volume

Daily market volume rose sharply to 926 million shares, up from 589 million shares in the previous session.

Japaul Gold (JAPAULGOLD) led the activity chart with 436 million shares, followed by Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) with 77.2 million.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) ranked third with 46.3 million shares, while Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) and NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON) completed the top five with 32.6 million and 17.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) dominated with trades worth N6.9 billion.

Seplat Energy (SEPLAT) followed with N2.3 billion, while NASCON recorded transactions valued at N1.9 billion.

Presco (PRESCO) posted N1.7 billion, and Aradel Holdings (ARADEL) rounded out the top five with N1.6 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed largely positive.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) soared 8.63%, Aradel Holdings (ARADEL) gained 3.93%, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) added 2%, and Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) rose 1.61%.

On the downside, Stanbic IBTC (STANBIC) fell 9.15%, Nigerian Breweries (NB) dropped 7.83%, and International Breweries (INTBREW) slipped 0.34%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was mixed:

Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) gained 2.04%, while Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) closed flat.

On the flip side, First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) declined 1.49%, UBA (UBA) lost 0.47%, and GTCO (GTCO) edged down 0.22%.

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index remains strongly bullish after breaking above the 154,000-mark, with a 50% year-to-date gain.

Additional upside could come from large-cap stocks as more Q3 earnings are released, provided results remain favorable.