The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the publication of the list of eligible applicants shortlisted for the Zonal General Aptitude Test under the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 enlistment exercise.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, on October 21, 2025.

According to the statement, the aptitude test will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at various centres across the country. Shortlisted applicants are required to report to the centres assigned to them for the exercise.

“The list of eligible applicants shortlisted to participate in the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the NAF Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 Enlistment Exercise has been published on the NAF Recruitment Portal. The aptitude test is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at various centres across the country,” the statement read.

NAF advised all applicants to visit the NAF Recruitment Portal at for further details, including the full list of shortlisted candidates and their designated test centres.

Backstory

The Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 34/2025 recruitment exercise began in opened on August 27, 2025, and closed on October 7, 2025, with NAF inviting qualified graduates and postgraduates from various professional fields to apply.

The DSSC programme offers a pathway for professionals to serve as commissioned officers in specialized roles within the Nigerian Air Force. Eligible applicants were required to be Nigerian citizens aged 20 to 32 years, except for medical consultants, who could apply up to 40 years.

What you should know

Just a few days earlier, the Nigerian Air Force had commenced online registration for the Airmen and Airwomen Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025, expanding opportunities for Nigerians to join the service.

The exercise, announced on October 14, 2025, by Air Vice Marshal A.H. Bakari on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, runs from October 14 to November 25, 2025, and is free of charge.

Applicants are required to complete their registration through the official recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng and carefully follow all instructions provided. The eligibility criteria include:

Nigerian citizenship and medical, physical, and psychological fitness between 18 and 22 years for non-trades applicants, and 18 to 27 years for Trades applicants. At least five credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more than two sittings in recognized examinations.