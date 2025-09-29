The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has projected widespread rainy and thundery weather across the country between Monday and Wednesday.

In its three-day forecast released on Sunday in Abuja, the agency said morning thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected over parts of the northern region, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba States on Monday.

Later in the day, NiMet added that isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are also expected in Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Taraba States.

“A cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected in the central region, according to NiMet.”

Moderate showers

NiMet’s outlook for the central region highlighted a mix of cloudy conditions, sunshine, and rainfall activities.

Morning thunderstorms and light rains are expected in Niger, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa States. By later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast in Niger, Kwara, and the FCT.

The agency further stated that by afternoon and evening hours, moderate thunderstorms are forecast in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, and Nasarawa States.

Southern Region

For the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy skies with light rains in Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, and Cross River States in the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast across the region,” the agency said.

On subsequent days, light showers are expected in Edo, Ondo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States. “Later in the day, moderate thunderstorms are expected across all southern states,” NiMet added.

Northern Region

The northern axis is projected to experience sunny skies with patches of clouds throughout the forecast period.

“In the Northern region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected, with morning thunderstorms likely in Taraba and Adamawa States. Isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast for Zamfara, Kaduna, Gombe, and Adamawa States later in the day,” NiMet stated.

For other days within the forecast window, light rains are expected in Adamawa, Kaduna, and Taraba in the mornings, while Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, and Bauchi States are projected to witness isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

Flooding concerns raised in three states

NiMet warned of possible flooding in Benue, Taraba, and Cross River States. The agency urged residents in these states to activate emergency response plans immediately to minimize risks.

In its advisory, NiMet recommended that Nigerians take precautions to protect their lives and property.

“Secure loose outdoor objects to avoid damage or injury, disconnect electrical appliances during storms and stay away from tall trees to avoid injuries from falling branches.”

Avoid driving in heavy rain and areas prone to flash floods.

Refrain from applying fertilisers or pesticides before rainfall to prevent nutrient leaching.

NiMet also advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports to ensure effective flight planning.