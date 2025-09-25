Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ officially certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest 3D curved display smartphone, validated by an ILAC-accredited laboratory and launched at a high-profile event in Indonesia

Infinix has set a new industry milestone as the HOT 60 Pro+ is officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest 3D curved display smartphone.

Measuring just 5.95mm at its slimmest point, the device was unveiled at a high-profile ceremony in Indonesia, underscoring Infinix’s commitment to design innovation and its growing influence in global markets.

The record was validated by an ILAC-accredited laboratory, confirming the HOT 60 Pro+’s minimum thickness of 5.95mm and a maximum of 6.09mm, the latter serving as the official benchmark for the Guinness title. This achievement not only cements Infinix’s reputation for pushing design boundaries but also strengthens its competitive positioning in both emerging and established markets.

The launch event, attended by key industry figures and brand ambassadors, showcased Infinix’s strategy to appeal to young, tech-savvy consumers globally.

Despite its ultra-slim profile, the HOT 60 Pro+ features an AMOLED curved display, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, and 45W fast charging, balancing aesthetics with performance. Founded in 2013, Infinix continues to expand its product ecosystem beyond smartphones, with a presence in over 70 countries. The Guinness World Record achievement is expected to further boost the brand’s visibility and growth in the competitive smartphone market.

About Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records began in 1955 with a single book inspired by the question: “What’s the fastest game bird in Europe?” Today, GWR is a global multi-media brand with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai, delivering world-class content through books, TV, social media, and live events.

The organization partners with brands and businesses worldwide to harness the power of record-breaking for campaigns and business solutions, while GWR Studios and GWR Entertainment bring the brand to life through standout content and live experiences.

To join this record-breaking community—and find out the answer to that original question—visit guinnessworldrecords.com.