Ownership of 10 hectares in a structured oil palm estate can yield N2.1 billion over 30 years through crop income and land appreciation

Palmrich Estate offers professionally managed farms with partnerships that reduce risk and ensure consistent returns

Investors benefit from passive income, inflation-resistant assets, and long-term capital growth without direct farm management

Nigeria’s palm oil industry is undergoing a major revival, driven by rising local production, declining imports, and record profits from listed processors.

With the global market projected to hit $70 billion, investors are increasingly turning to structured oil palm estates as a reliable path to long-term wealth creation.

Sector Snapshot: Nigeria’s Palm Oil Rebound

Recent data from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS/USDA) places Nigeria’s palm oil output at approximately 1.5 million tonnes, still trailing domestic demand of 1.8–2.7 million tonnes. This supply gap is fueling local investment and expansion.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, crude palm oil (CPO) imports dropped by 26% in 2024—from N17.03 billion to N12.6 billion—indicating stronger domestic supply chains. Corporate earnings reflect this momentum:

Presco Plc posted N111.9 billion in profit before tax (H1 2025), up 120% YoY

Okomu Oil Palm Company saw a 459% YoY surge in Q2 2025 pre-tax profit

Over N2.13 trillion has been invested in the sector over the past seven years, according to BusinessDay, with government initiatives like the NaPOTS traceability system and plans to plant 100 million new palms reinforcing long-term growth.

Palmrich Estate: A Scalable Investment Model

Palmrich Estate by Assetrise Limited offers investors access to professionally managed oil palm farms across Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun states. With over 8,000 hectares cultivated and 11,000+ landowners onboard, the estate combines land ownership with sustainable agriculture and institutional partnerships—including Okitipupa Oil Palm Plc, NIFOR, AG Mortgage Bank, and Mutual Benefits Insurance.

Investment Projection: 10-Hectare Model

Early intercropping income (cassava): N3 million (Years 1–2)

Oil palm returns: N40–N50 million annually from Year 4

Land appreciation: N160 million by Year 3

Cumulative 30-year return: N2.1 billion (crop income + land value)

These figures are based on high-yield seedlings, mechanized operations, and strategic market positioning.

Why Palm Oil is a Strategic Asset Class

Palm oil offers multiple revenue streams—FFB for CPO, palm kernel, kernel cake, and byproducts—making it resilient to market shocks. Investors benefit from:

Capital appreciation through structured land ownership

Inflation-resistant income from harvest cycles

Diversified demand across food, cosmetics, and biofuels

Hands-off management with professional oversight

Legacy asset for generational wealth transfer

Risk Mitigation

Agro risk: Managed via NIFOR-backed protocols

Price volatility: Hedged by dual income streams (crop + land)

Land titling: Only government-registered, encumbrance-free parcels used

Execution risk: Early phases already delivering returns

Entry Point and Accessibility

Palmrich Farm, located in Asa-Ilobi, Ewekoro, Ogun State, offers entry-level ownership from as low as N300,000.

This makes it accessible to:

Individual investors seeking real assets

Families building generational wealth

Cooperatives and organizations diversifying portfolios