The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has praised the Federal Government’s suspension of the controversial 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) import charge, saying the move has spared the economy from what could have been a major inflationary shock.

According to the Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the levy, which was reintroduced on August 4, 2025, posed a significant threat to the manufacturing sector and the wider economy.

He noted that with inflation already at 21.88% as of July, he said the new charge would have pushed up the cost of raw materials, machinery, and spare parts that are largely imported, inevitably driving consumer prices even higher.

“The suspension just saved our country from a self-inflicted price escalation that could have unsettled the widely acknowledged stability and repurposing this administration has achieved,” the DG said in a statement.

Sector-wide concerns

The association noted that after a technical review and extensive consultation with its over 2,500 members across 10 sectors, it became clear that the 4% levy was unsustainable.

MAN argued that the cost implication was significantly higher than the existing 7% surcharge and 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) charge, making Nigerian manufacturers less competitive compared to regional peers.

Ajayi-Kadir warned that had the levy been sustained, it could have encouraged cargo diversion, under-declaration, and informal cross-border trade, further eroding government revenue while burdening legitimate businesses.

While applauding the Finance Minister and the Coordinating Minister for the Economy for listening to stakeholders, MAN urged the government to adopt a more consultative approach to revenue policies affecting trade.

The association recommended an independent review of existing port charges and wider stakeholder engagement to strike a balance between raising revenue and fostering industrial growth.

Ajayi-Kadir also emphasized the need for government policies to align with recent tax reforms and broader economic diversification goals.

“Supporting local manufacturing through predictable and competitive trade charges is the best way to guarantee sustainable growth, create jobs, and safeguard the well-being of over 230 million Nigerians,” he said.

“This suspension is not just a relief for manufacturers; it is a win for the entire economy. It sends a strong signal that the government is willing to listen, engage, and take corrective action to support the productive sector,” MAN declared.

Backstory

The Federal Government on Monday announced the suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) charge recently imposed on imported goods by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The directive, which took effect immediately, was communicated via a letter signed by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, R. O. Omachi, Federal Ministry of Finance.

The move followed consultations with industry stakeholders, trade experts, and government officials, who raised concerns that the levy could increase costs for importers, reduce trade competitiveness, and create inflationary pressure in the economy.