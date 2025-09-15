In this episode of Drinks and Mics, the gang, Ugodre, Arnold, and Tunji, pulled up their chairs with Biodun Fagbulu, Director at Aurelio Mining, for a conversation that was anything but ordinary. With glasses filled and mics on, the crew went straight for the big questions: is the Naira’s latest rally a real comeback story or just another short-lived high?

Biodun brought the heat, breaking down how global forces and local policy are playing tug-of-war with Nigeria’s economy. The gang didn’t stop there; Dangote Refinery’s face-off with unions sparked a debate about whether industrial progress should ever come at the expense of workers’ rights. And when Oracle’s Larry Ellison and the AI-fueled wealth shake-up emerged, it was clear this wasn’t just about numbers; it was about how technology is rewriting the rules of money, power, and opportunity.

The banter was witty, the laughs were loud, but the insights cut deep. It’s the kind of conversation you wish you could eavesdrop on, except you don’t have to.

Watch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube and join in on the debate that everyone’s having behind closed doors.