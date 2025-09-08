The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has issued a stern warning to pensioners and the general public regarding a fraudulent WhatsApp group falsely operating under its name.

The Board clarified that it has no affiliation with the group and urged individuals to avoid engaging with it.

In an official statement released by Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the MPB, the Board disowned the WhatsApp group titled “Military Pensions Board (MPB),” describing it as the creation of unknown individuals with deceptive intent.

“The Board wishes to categorically state that it has not opened any official WhatsApp group for pensioners or veterans,” Mohammed stated. “Pensioners and members of the public are advised to disregard any false WhatsApp group fraudulently using the MPB logo to disseminate information or request, as they do not represent the position of the Board.”

MPB Maintains Strict Communication Protocols

Mohammed emphasized that the MPB maintains strict communication protocols and does not use informal platforms such as WhatsApp for official correspondence.

Instead, the Board communicates through verified social media handles, press releases, and other recognized channels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the MPB communicates with pensioners and stakeholders strictly through its official social media handles, press releases, official statements, and recognized communication channels,” he added.

The spokesperson reassured military retirees that their welfare remains the Board’s highest priority. He encouraged pensioners to seek clarification through official contact points whenever they encounter suspicious messages or platforms.

What You Should Know

This warning comes amid ongoing efforts by the MPB to modernize its operations and improve service delivery to retired military personnel.

In 2024, the Board partnered with eTranzact to deploy a digital verification system aimed at streamlining pension verification processes across Nigeria.

The transition from traditional physical verification to an electronic system was designed to address several challenges faced by aging pensioners, including travel risks and high transportation costs. The new system allows retirees to verify their status remotely, enhancing convenience and safety.

Air Vice Marshal Paul Irumheson, Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, emphasized the importance of the digital shift.

“The move to electronic verification is crucial for the safety and convenience of military pensioners,” Irumheson said. “This innovative solution ensures that retirees can verify their status from anywhere in the world, significantly reducing the burden of travel and associated risks.”

The MPB continues to urge pensioners to remain vigilant and rely solely on official communication channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.