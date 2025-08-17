Zenith Bank Plc marked its 35th anniversary with a commemorative event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos on 15th August 2025.

The celebration brought together key stakeholders, partners, staff and friends of the bank to acknowledge over three decades of excellence, innovation and reliability in the Nigerian banking sector.

In recognition of the pivotal role played by its earliest customers and employees, Zenith Bank specially honoured its first customers and long-serving members of staff who have been instrumental in its growth journey.

Speaking at the event, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, underscored the bank’s enduring commitment to delivering exceptional service and providing financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses. “Our success has been built on the trust of our customers and the dedication of our staff. Today, we not only celebrate 35 years of growth and excellence, but also the people who made this possible,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony was the Founder & Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia CFR, who applauded the bank’s sustained impact and strengthened reputation over the years.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON (a proud Zenith Bank alumnus), the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, Aliko Dangote GCON, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, along with former governors Peter Obi (Anambra State) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State, also a Zenith Bank alumnus), alongside other distinguished dignitaries.

The celebration featured keynote speeches, award presentations and musical performances, creating a memorable atmosphere for all in attendance.

Founded in May 1990, Zenith Bank has grown from humble beginnings into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with a reputation for stability, innovation and outstanding customer service.