The top 10 Nigerian companies with the largest cash holdings ended the first half of 2025 with a combined total of N2.31 trillion in the bank.

This represents a 30.9% increase from the N1.7 trillion collectively reported by the same set of companies a year earlier.

Cash in the bank refers to funds a company can access immediately, whether held in bank accounts or short-term deposits.

It serves as a clear indicator of a company’s capacity to quickly meet its obligations, invest in growth opportunities, or withstand unexpected shocks.

In corporate reporting, this is reflected under ‘cash and cash equivalents’ on the balance sheet, covering not only actual cash but also near-cash investments that can be converted into liquid funds within a few months.

For this report, we highlight the 10 Nigerian companies with the highest cash and cash equivalent positions in H1 2025.

Here they are:

International Breweries ranks 10th on the list with N86.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 2025, down from N109 billion at the end of last year. The brewer’s current assets came in at N304.2 billion down 10.1%, while current liabilities stood at N196.3 billion down 23.4%. Inventories were valued at N93.7 billion, giving a quick ratio of 1.07, above 1.00 standard, meaning the company has enough liquid assets to cover its short-term debts without selling inventory. Notably, the company swung from a loss of N119.5 billion last year to an operating profit of N56 billion in H1 2025, and recorded a pretax profit of N61.5 billion after a loss of N150.2 billion.