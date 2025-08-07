Job search platform Indeed has highlighted part-time jobs available to international students in the United States, with annual salaries ranging from $34,000 to over $71,000.

These roles are especially relevant for international students, including Nigerians who often face financial pressure while navigating academic life in a foreign country.

Due to visa restrictions, most are only allowed to work a limited number of hours per week and typically within certain employment categories, especially during the academic term.

According to Indeed, many of the listed jobs offer on-campus access and adaptable schedules, making them ideal for students trying to manage living costs while gaining valuable U.S. work experience.

Beyond income, these roles help build soft skills such as communication and teamwork, enhance resumes, and provide networking opportunities that could support future careers

Here are the 14 part-time job options with the annual average salary rates as of July 2025

Library assistants shelve books, help with cataloging, manage student inquiries, and assist during library events. This job is ideal for students who prefer quiet environments and structured tasks.

The average salary for a library assistant is $18.51 per hour and $34,057 per year.

The average salary for an usher in the United States is $14.86 per hour, which amounts to approximately $34,594 per year.

Ushers are the behind-the-scenes guides at campus events, from sports games and concerts to guest lectures and student theatre shows. They help guests find their seats at these events, collect tickets, hand out programs, and direct guests to facilities like restrooms and exits. For students looking to stay on campus while working, ushering at school events provides a flexible option.

Baristas are responsible for preparing and selling specialty beverages, especially coffee-based drinks.

The average salary for a barista is $36,440 per year and $20.00 tips per day.

Their duties include taking orders, making drinks, cleaning equipment, and occasionally preparing snacks like sandwiches or pastries. Students often find barista roles in campus cafés or popular spots near student housing.

Dining room servers work in campus dining halls or nearby restaurants. They are responsible for taking orders, delivering food, clearing tables, and ensuring guests have a positive dining experience.

This role is suitable for students with strong communication skills and a customer service mindset.

The average salary for a dining room server is $16.18 per hour and $37,716 per year

Teaching assistants (TAs) support professors by supervising classes, assisting students with coursework, grading assignments, and in some cases, even teaching sessions under supervision.

These roles are often offered within academic departments and are more accessible to postgraduate or senior undergraduate students.

The average salary for a teaching assistant is $208 per day and $38,764 per year

Students in this role work in call centers either on campus or remotely, helping to answer questions, promote services, or update records. Good communication and listening skills are essential for this role.

The average salary for a call center representative is $18.36 per hour and $39,394 per year

Food runners assist restaurants and cafés by transporting meals from the kitchen to diners. Their main tasks include carrying food to tables, communicating with kitchen staff, and answering customer questions.

The average salary for a food runner is $43,190 per year and $60.00 tips per day. Many colleges house restaurants and cafés, making this role ideal for international students living nearby.

Peer mentors support fellow students academically and emotionally. International students in this role may assist others in adjusting to life in the U.S., accessing school resources, or setting study goals. It’s a role that promotes leadership and community.

The average salary for a peer mentor is $19.40 per hour and $45,250 per year

Research assistants work closely with professors or academic researchers, contributing to the development and execution of research projects. Their duties include literature reviews, data collection, maintaining lab equipment, and occasionally helping draft research papers.

The average salary for a research assistant is $19.93 per hour and $46,895 per year.

This role involves administrative support within a university department. Department assistants handle front desk operations, manage appointments between students and faculty, and assist with organizing departmental events like seminars or guest lectures.

They also provide basic guidance to prospective students about course offerings. This job is ideal for students looking for structured office work that is closely linked to their academic environment.

The average salary for a department assistant is $20.27 per hour and $47,574 per year.

Receptionists handle administrative tasks like answering calls, welcoming visitors, organizing documents, and maintaining schedules. Many departments on campus, such as student affairs or academic services, hire student receptionists for part-time support.

The average salary for a receptionist is $17.47 per hour and $53,048 per year

Tutors provide one-on-one academic support to other students. They assist with coursework, study strategies, and preparation for exams. Tutors often specialize in subjects they’ve excelled in and may also help create lesson plans or teaching materials.

Many schools operate peer tutoring programs, making it easier for international students to find such roles within their field of study.

The average salary for a tutor is $25.99 per hour and $56,281 per year.

Sales associates help customers find and purchase products in retail settings. Their responsibilities include recommending items, processing payments and returns, and answering questions about store products.

International students can often find opportunities in bookstores, campus shops, or nearby retail outlets.

The average salary for a sales associate is $14.94 per hour and $59,437 per year

Student ambassadors represent their schools during events or campus tours. They assist prospective students and parents with information and help organize outreach efforts, both online and in person.

This is one of the highest-paying part-time roles on the list and is suited to outgoing students who enjoy public speaking and mentorship.

The average salary for a student ambassador is $15.65 per hour and $71,701 per year.