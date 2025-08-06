The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the licences of two ValueJet pilots for bypassing mandatory takeoff clearance procedures at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the NCAA, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, when the ValueJet pilot began departure procedures without receiving the required clearance from air traffic control.

The regulator described the act as a serious breach of aviation safety protocols that endangered ground personnel and other airport users.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA.

The authority identified the affected crew members as Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, adding that both licences were suspended with immediate effect pending the conclusion of a full investigation.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirms that it has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“Preliminary information indicates that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols,” the statement read in part.

It further stated, “The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect.”

The NCAA reaffirmed its commitment to aviation safety and warned that any individual or airline that violates operational protocols would face strict regulatory action.

What you should know

Takeoff clearance is a critical step in flight operations. It is issued by air traffic control (ATC) to ensure that the runway is clear and safe for an aircraft to depart.

Skipping this step can result in collisions with other aircraft or vehicles on the runway, especially at busy airports.

In this case, the ValueJet pilot reportedly began departure procedures without waiting for the go-ahead from ATC. This raised immediate concerns about airside safety, particularly for ground staff and other airport users.

Unauthorised movements on the runway or taxiways are taken seriously across the industry due to their potential to cause fatal accidents.

While investigations are ongoing, the suspension of both pilots’ licences reflects the seriousness of the incident under existing civil aviation regulations.

The event occurred at the domestic terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, a facility that handles numerous daily flights, increasing the potential risk when established protocols are ignored.