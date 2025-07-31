The Nigerian stock market continues to dazzle investors in 2025, sustaining its momentum as one of the world’s best-performing exchanges.

As of the close of trading last week, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed to 134,452.93 basis points, delivering a 30.63% year-to-date gain nearly matching the impressive 37.65% full-year return in 2024.

Market capitalization now stands at N83.07 trillion, reflecting strong investor appetite despite lingering macroeconomic headwinds like inflation and currency swings.

So far in 2025, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has posted a 31.32% YtD return, consolidating the bullish trend that accelerated in early July.

The rally has been fueled by stellar earnings reports, particularly from the banking and consumer goods sectors, where listed firms have demonstrated resilience and stronger profitability in the face of earlier economic pressures. Investors are rewarding these fundamentals with renewed confidence, propelling several companies to valuations above the $1 billion mark.

With the index recently closing at 137,912.87 basis points, reflecting a 33.99% year-to-date gain and total market cap of N87.2 trillion, Nigerian equities are not just attracting local participation but also renewed foreign interest.

Against this backdrop of strong performance and resilient corporate earnings, we highlight the Nigerian listed companies now valued at over $1 billion as of July 2025.

Market Capitalization: $1 billion Presco Plc recorded a market capitalization of N1.55 trillion ($1.00 billion) for the July 28, 2025 market trade session. Without December 2024 data for comparison, the valuation shows the company’s importance in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, benefiting from robust palm oil demand and growing food security needs.