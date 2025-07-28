Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has announced a whopping $100 thousand cash gift to each player and $50,000 to each official of the Super Falcons following their victory at the African Woman Championship in Morocco.
More to come…
Great way of encouraging our ladies,they did the country proud,well deserved.
This is commendable from the President. kudos to our girls. I hope they would be given houses in the city of their choice.