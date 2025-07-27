In a country where the cost of living keeps increasing, paying these ever-increasing daily bills should not be a herculean task.

Two genius tech trailblazers, Sam Aiyesoro and Tayo Olagunju, have rolled up their sleeves to fix a problem most Nigerians have simply learned to tolerate.

Designed by Sam Aiyesoro, a serial entrepreneur and product growth strategist, and Tayo Olagunju, a software engineer with deep infrastructure experience, Plug.ng isn’t just another fintech platform.

It’s changing how people pay bills in Nigeria. While most platforms only focus on payments, Plug.ng focuses on people.

It was built to tackle everyday Nigerian bill problems, automate the boring stuff, and reward you for simply using the app.

Whether you’re a student buying data at midnight, a business owner paying for electricity, or someone abroad trying to stay connected with home, Plug.ng is built to deliver affordable, smooth, and reliable transactions every time.

“Bills aren’t something anyone looks forward to, but it shouldn’t be this hard, or this expensive,” said Sam Aiyesoro, Co-founder of Plug.ng. “We created Plug.ng to remove the friction and give people access to affordable, fast, and secure payments.”

From airtime, data, and electricity, to education payments, betting wallets, gift cards, and virtual cards that actually work on international platforms. Plug.ng brings everything together in one sleek, easy-to-use app. But what truly sets it apart from the dozens of everyday payment apps on the market is the thoughtfulness behind its features.

With auto-renew for all services, users can fund their wallets once, set a re-subscription time, and never have any subscription expire while enjoying a service or deal with the stress of manually renewing subscriptions. It’s the kind of automation that values your time and peace of mind.

For businesses, Plug.ng offers dedicated business accounts with access to powerful APIs, for companies and tech products to integrate directly into the Plug ecosystem. From managing large volumes of transactions to embedding bill payment functionality inside their own apps or platforms, businesses now have an infrastructure they can rely on that’s fast, reliable, and built for scale.

And then there’s the dedicated agent dashboard, a reward feature that empowers users to become part of the ecosystem and earn. As an agent, you can receive commissions from referring friends or building a network, and even earn from 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation referrals. It’s a built-in income stream for anyone looking to grow with Plug.ng.

For the everyday user, Plug is offering more value than any platform in Nigeria ever has:

N1,000 instant signup bonus

Cashbacks on daily transactions

The lowest data prices in Nigeria (from as low as N200/GB)

Virtual cards that work on all platforms—from Apple Music to AliExpress, and only cost $2 to activate—with $1 back instantly

A fully verified wallet with account numbers for easy funding

…it’s no wonder Plug.ng is quickly becoming everyone’s favourite platform.

Registration takes minutes. Verification is straightforward. Funding is easy. And transactions are lightning fast.

With just 3 seconds, your data is live. Your cable TV is back on. Your bills are done and dusted. That’s the Plug way.

So whether you’re in Lagos or London, Ibadan or Indianapolis, Plug lets you pay all bills from anywhere in the world without the usual stress or extra charges.

And through it all, Sam and Tayo’s fingerprints are all over the experience; obsessed with detail, dedicated to simplicity, and driven by a shared belief that fintech should serve people, not the other way around. Their deep understanding of both the Nigerian market and global tech systems has enabled them to create a product that feels intuitive but runs on seriously powerful infrastructure.

As the platform prepares for full-scale rollout, Plug.ng is inviting Nigerians to get plugged in to a better way of managing everyday bills.

Visit www.plug.ng or follow @plugng24 on social media. Download the apps via https://onelink.to/plugng to stay updated and experience convenience.