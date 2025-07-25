Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, showcasing a robust performance across key financial metrics and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth.

The company recorded a turnover of N98.1 billion during the period under review, representing a 54% increase from N63.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating profit surged to N18.8 billion, up from N3.5 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a 444% increase.

This led to a net profit of N14.4 billion for the period ended 30 June 2025, compared to N4.4 billion in the same period of 2024, marking a 225% improvement.

These results mark a continuation of Unilever Nigeria’s upward trajectory over the past few quarters, underpinned by the company’s strategic focus on operational excellence, brand superiority, and market agility.

Speaking on the results, Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, stated “Our second quarter and cumulative half-year performance reflect the strength of our foundations and the disciplined execution of our Growth Action Plan strategy. By staying focused on our core categories and power brands, we are delivering consistent value to our consumers and stakeholders. This performance is a testament to the resilience of our workforce, the strength of our partnerships, and our unwavering belief in the potential of Nigeria.”

He added, “We are committed to ensuring our brands remain unmissably superior through continued investment, accelerating our route-to-market capabilities, and driving pioneering cost optimization initiatives across our operations. We have also increased capital expenditure on capacity expansion to ensure we are well positioned to serve the evolving needs of our consumers.”

Mr. Adeniyi concluded, “As one of Nigeria’s longest-standing manufacturing companies, we remain deeply invested in enriching lives and playing our part in shaping Nigeria’s growth story. We are here for the long term, building a future where our brands continue to brighten everyday life for all Nigerians.”