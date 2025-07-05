As the 2024 edition of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off on July 5 in Morocco, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a definitive step toward redefining the value of women’s football on the continent.

In a move both symbolic and strategic, CAF has doubled the prize money for the tournament’s eventual winner, from $500,000 to a landmark $1 million, and increased the overall prize pot by 45%.

It is a headline-making decision, but more importantly, it is one that could have deep and lasting consequences, not just for the 12 teams competing this July, but for much more growth of the African Women’s Football ecosystem.

For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the most decorated team in WAFCON history, with a historic nine (9) titles, this announcement arrives as more than an incentive, it is a rare financial show of faith in a team that has so often been asked to deliver success with little in return from its federation.

What President Patrice Motsepe Said

CAF President Patrice Motsepe wasn’t vague in his reasoning. He called the prize money increase part of CAF’s ongoing commitment to developing women’s football in Africa and to making it globally competitive.

“CAF is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of Women’s Football in Africa.

“The 100% increase in the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 and the 45% total increase in the Prize Money of this Competition should contribute to the increase in the salaries of Women Football players, coaches, and employees.

“The quality and standard of Women’s Football in Africa is consistently improving and is world-class.

“We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers, and sponsors in the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024. This Competition is going to be enormously successful.”

Full Breakdown of WAFCON 2024 Prize Money

The prize money for the winner is a 100% increase, and the total prize money of the competition increased by 45%.

The winning team will now take home $1 million, double what South Africa received after lifting the trophy in Morocco two years ago. The runner-up will earn $500,000, while third-place finishers will claim $350,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize distribution

Winners – $1,000,000 (up from $500,000 in 2022)

Runners-up – $500,000

Third Place – $350,000

Fourth Place – $300,000

Quarter-finalists – $200,000 each

Group Stage (3rd Place in Group) – $150,000

Group Stage (4th Place in Group) – $125,000 each.

The total prize money for the 2024 WAFCON has been set at $3.475 million.

What It Means for Nigeria

For the Super Falcons, winners of 9 WAFCON titles, the increased prize money could not be more timely. After a strong showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where they reached the Round of 16 and pushed eventual finalists England to penalties, Nigeria’s players returned home to the familiar chaos of unpaid bonuses dating back to 2021 then, with FifPro intervening.

The good side of the 2023 World Cup was that FIFA directly paid earnings to players to prevent national federations from diverting the funds.

This time around, CAF’s intervention is clearer and bolder: with a $1 million prize for the winner and significant financial incentives even for teams that fall short of the final, the Super Falcons can now push for a tournament where the rewards match the effort.

The Mission Is Clear. Go and Get It.

For the Super Falcons, WAFCON 2024 isn’t just another tournament. It’s a mission laced with meaning, fuelled by money, and heavy with the weight of memory. They’ve won it nine times, rewritten the record books, and carried the flag further than anyone else. And still, somehow, this one feels different.

They call it Mission X—the chase for a 10th continental crown, a number that carries weight, legacy, and finality. And now, with $1 million on the line for whoever lifts the trophy in Morocco, there’s more than glory at stake. There’s payback. There’s pride.

CAF has done its part. The stage is set. And Nigeria’s most successful national team has never needed permission to dominate, they just need the fire. This is the time to prove it again.

So to the Super Falcons, this is your mission. Ten titles. One million dollars. One continent watching.

Go and finish it.