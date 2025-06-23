Denmark has announced a revision to its salary requirements for foreign nationals seeking work and residence permits, set to take effect from July 1, 2025.

Under the new rules, applicants must now earn a minimum monthly salary of DKK 74,958. In addition to meeting this threshold, salaries must also align with the national average for the applicant’s specific occupation.

According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), income data from the first quarter of 2025 will be used to assess eligibility for new work and residence permit applications submitted between July 1 and September 30, 2025.

For applications submitted earlier, between April 1 and June 30, authorities will rely on Q4 2024 data.

Denmark updates its income statistics every quarter, with the next revision scheduled for October 1, 2025.

Aligning foreign worker pay with Danish standards

The updated policy aims to ensure fair compensation for foreign workers, aligning salaries with national wage standards. This guarantees that foreign workers receive fair pay and working conditions comparable to those of Danish citizens.

From September 1, 2024, all applications under Denmark’s various work schemes must declare salaries in Danish kroner (DKK), and these salaries must be paid into a Danish bank account.

Schemes affected by the revised income rules

The revised income rules apply to several popular Danish work schemes, including the Pay Limit Scheme, Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme, Fast-track Scheme, Researcher’s Scheme, Positive Lists for both Higher Education and Skilled Work, the Special Individual Qualifications Scheme, as well as the Herdsmen and Farm Managers Scheme, and the Internship Scheme.

If your job is covered by a collective agreement, or your employer belongs to a trade association that has one in place, your salary will generally be accepted without additional scrutiny.

To ensure compliance, your employment contract should clearly state that:

It follows a sector-specific collective agreement, and your employer is a member of a recognized employers’ association.

If these conditions are not met, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) will evaluate your salary based on income data from the Confederation of Danish Employers (DA). Your pay must at least match the lower quartile for your job role based on the 6-digit DISCO code and your experience level, in the specific region where you’ll be working.

What prospective applicants should do

With these updates, Denmark reinforces its commitment to fair labor practices for foreign workers. Whether you’re a skilled worker, researcher, or intern, the goal is to ensure you’re paid fairly and treated in line with Danish labor standards.

If you’re planning to move to Denmark for work, make sure to:

Check whether your profession is listed on the Positive Lists

Confirm that your job offer salary aligns with Danish pay norms

Use Q1 2025 income statistics if you’re applying after June 30, 2025

Understanding the updated salary requirements is crucial to avoid delays or potential denial of your visa application.